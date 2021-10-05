Erupting Hawaii volcano's alert level is lowered to 'watch'

U.S. Geological Survey officials have lowered the alert level for a Hawaii volcano, saying they expect its latest eruption to remain confined to the summit.

The eruption began last week in Kilauea volcano s Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit.

Officials with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory had raised Kilauea's alert level to “warning” and its aviation code to red as they assessed the intensity of lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and billowing clouds of volcanic gas rising in the air.

Over the past several days, a thick layer of molten lava accumulated as a lava lake at the base of the crater, partially drowning the vents, which resulted in subdued fountaining, the observatory said Monday.

Observatory officials on Monday afternoon lowered the alert level to “watch” and the aviation code to orange, “reflecting the less-hazardous nature of the ongoing eruption.”

The eruption remains confined to the crater in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park It's not in an area of the Big Island where there are any homes.

Kilauea had a major eruption in 2018 that destroyed more than 700 homes and displaced thousands of residents. Before that eruption, the volcano had been slowly erupting for decades, but mostly not in densely populated residential areas.