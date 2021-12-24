Rangers trek through snow to find hiker on Hawaii mountain

Rescuers trekked through heavy snow and sleet to find a hiker lost in one of the most dangerous places in Hawaii

Via AP news wire
Friday 24 December 2021 03:20
Hawaii Snow Rescue
Hawaii Snow Rescue
(Center for Maunakea Stewardship)

Rescuers trekked through heavy snow and sleet to find a hiker lost in one of the most dangerous places in Hawaii

Rangers said the hiker registered at the the visitor's center for Mauna Kea Hawaii's tallest peak, before he set off Tuesday morning. But the Center of Maunakea Stewardship said he gave rangers the wrong number.

Rangers tried to contact him after it got dark, but couldn't reach him. They used the hiker's 911 calls to connect with him and narrow the search area.

Rescuers hiked about a mile (1.6 kilometers) and found him Tuesday night in a small cave in “thick white-out conditions" at 13,000 feet (3,962-meters) above sea level, the center's news release said.

He was able to walk out on his own but was taken to a hospital.

Recommended

The mountain's summit is dangerous because of “extreme altitude and weather conditions, and emergency services may be two hours away because of its remote location,” the release said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in