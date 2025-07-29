Iona strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane in the central Pacific off southern Hawaii

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iona strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane several hundred miles south-southeast of Hawaii, but poses no threat to the islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

Iona is one of two major weather systems in the central Pacific Ocean.

In its latest advisory, the Miami-based center said Iona was about 790 miles (1,271 kilometers) off Honolulu, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph (185 kph).

Additional strengthening is forecast later on Tuesday, with steady weakening expected to begin by Wednesday.

Hurricane Iona is the first named storm of the hurricane season in the central Pacific and emerged Sunday from a tropical depression. It continues to trek west over warm, open waters.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Keli is further south with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). It was about 960 miles (1,550 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu and was moving west at about 12 mph (19 kph).

The administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Monday hosted a statewide conference call with all counties, during which the National Weather Service provided an assessment and status of the storms.

“All counties are monitoring,” agency spokesperson Kiele Amundson said in an email.

Another indirect impact from the weather systems could be swells, but they are relatively small and moving westward and won’t create anything significant, said Derek Wroe with the National Weather Service in Honolulu..

However, a large swell is headed toward Hawaii after being generated several hundred miles east of New Zealand.

It’s expected to arrive in Hawaii by Thursday, about the same time the storms pass the state.

“People might wrongly attribute the swell energy to be from these tropical systems, but they’re actually not,” he said.