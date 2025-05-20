Flight evacuated, 1 arrested following reports of a bomb threat on jetliner at San Diego airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One person was arrested following reports of a possible bomb threat on a Hawaiian Airlines flight set to take off from San Diego International Airport, leading to the evacuation of the plane, officials said.

The Airbus A330 bound for Honolulu had just pushed back from the gate around 8:45 a.m. Monday when “a flight attendant informed the flight’s captain that a passenger reported a possible bomb onboard,” according to a statement from Port of San Diego Harbor police.

The captain called police and SWAT officers, and the FBI responded to search the aircraft. Nothing suspicious was found, and there was no threat to travelers, the police statement said.

Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement that “a guest was overheard making a threat to the safety of our aircraft” and the captain alerted authorities as a precaution.

“An arrest has been made,” Port of San Diego spokesperson Brianne Mundy Page said in an email. There was no immediate information about a suspect or possible charges, but Page said more details would be released later Monday.

All 293 people aboard Hawaiian Airlines Flight 15 were evacuated and transported by bus to a safe area.

“We are working to get all guests to Honolulu as quickly as possible,” the airline statement said. “We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this event.”