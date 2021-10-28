Nurse jailed after sexually assaulting colleagues at NHS A&E unit

A nurse has been jailed after being found guilty of sexually assaulting nine women at an NHS hospital.

Detective have described Adam Soothill as “depraved” after he attacked fellow workers in the accident and emergency department at Royal Preston Hospital between 2017 and 2019.

The Independent understands hospital bosses at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust were first alerted to his crimes when a member of staff raised the alarm in March 2019.

After this complaint, nine other staff at the hospital came forward to report him.

There is no evidence Soothill, who worked at the trust for 10 years, attacked any patients.

Soothill, of Fulwood, Lancashire, pleaded not guilty to 28 charges but was convicted on Wednesday by a jury at Preston Crown Court on 24 out of 28 allegations.

During the trial, jurors heard how one woman described breaking down in tears as she told her partner about what had happened to her.

Another said Soothill had laughed after sexually assaulting her.

Soothill argued any touching was accidental and the women were lying.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison for the 24 offences.

Darren Caunce, investigating officer at Lancashire Police, said: “Soothill’s actions were predatory and sexually motivated. He committed numerous sex assaults to satisfy his own depraved desires.

“I must praise the victims for their strength in supporting our prosecution. They have showed great courage and bravery in coming forward and reporting the crimes to police.

“We are committed to preventing and detecting offences of serious sexual assault. We want victims to feel confident that they will be treated with compassion and that we will do everything possible to trace those responsible and take action against them.

“I hope this case will give other victims of sexual offending the confidence to come forward, knowing that we will listen to them and act on the information they provide.”

Claire Marsh, senior crown prosecutor at CPS North West said: “Soothill sexually assaulted nine women over a three-year period.

“We are grateful to the brave victims who came forward to report the abuse, their actions, in taking a stand against this man’s behaviour will no doubt have prevented other women suffering from similar abuse.

“Sexual assault causes immense distress to victims and their families”.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust was approached for comment but did not respond.