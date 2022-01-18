Young people are now learning about ADHD on TikTok. Here’s the downside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Less than half of the claims made about symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the most popular videos on TikTok do not align with clinical guidelines, a new study has found.

Two clinical psychologists with expertise in ADHD also found that the more ADHD-related TikTok content a young adult consumes, the more likely they are to overestimate both the prevalence and severity of symptoms in the general population.

People with ADHD are known to suffer inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity – and may struggle to concentrate on a given task, or suffer extreme fidgeting.

Prescriptions for drugs for ADHD have jumped 18 per cent year-on-year in England since the pandemic, which underscores the need for accurate and reliable information, particularly on platforms popular with young people.

In this latest study, published in the journal Plos One, the two psychologists evaluated the accuracy, nuance, and overall quality in the top 100 #ADHD videos on TikTok.

They found the videos have immense popularity (collectively amassing nearly half a billion views), but fewer than 50 per cent of the claims made were robust.

open image in gallery Two clinical psychologists found videos about ADHD have immense popularity, but fewer than 50 per cent of the claims made were robust ( PA Wire )

Furthermore, many TikTok creators shared personal experiences without indicating that they do not necessarily apply to everyone with ADHD, and might even occur for people who do not have the disorder, the study suggested.

This lack of nuance may lead viewers to misinterpret symptoms or incorrectly diagnose themselves, it argued.

As part of the work, researchers carried out a study with 2,843 undergraduate psychology students, including 421 self-diagnosed with ADHD and 198 with a formal diagnosis, on their beliefs and how they perceived the videos.

The results showed that those young people who watched more of the ADHD content were more likely to recommend the videos, despite the unreliability of the information.

The researchers, from the University of British Columbia at Vancouver, said that, at its best, mental health content on social media from peers with lived experience may help support people who otherwise feel alone and afraid.

However, they said “easily digestible, short, and snappy videos created to grab users’ attention quickly may make it challenging to prioritise nuance”.

They added: “Crucially, the TikTok algorithm, ultimately, aims to extend the time users spend on the platform.

“To do so, TikTok leverages engagement cues such as viewing time, likes, comments, saves, and shares from previous visits to the platform to ensure the videos served to the user cater to their taste, in a process that can go largely unnoticed by users.

“The human tendency for confirmation bias, by which users preferentially read information that supports their pre-existing beliefs about health issues, while ignoring or harshly evaluating information that contradicts them, may compound this process.

“Repeated exposure to content that aligns with one’s pre-existing beliefs increases the content’s perceived credibility and the probability of sharing it, a phenomenon referred to as the echo-chamber effect.”

open image in gallery The study suggests misinformation may be slipping through unnoticed by most young people ( PA Wire )

The work also noted that TikTok content creators receive payments if they get lots of views, as well as selling products and attracting sponsorship.

Lead author Vasileia Karasavva said: “TikTok can be an incredible tool for raising awareness and reducing stigma, but it also has a downside.

“Anecdotes and personal experiences are powerful, but when they lack context, they can lead to misunderstandings about ADHD and mental health in general.”

In the study, both clinical psychologists and the students were asked to rate the videos.

Psychologists gave the more accurate ADHD videos an average rating of 3.6 out of five, while young adults gave them 2.8.

The psychologists rated the least reliable videos at 1.1 out of five. Young adults rated them significantly higher at 2.3.

This suggests that misinformation may be slipping through unnoticed by most young people, the study suggested.

The team advised young adults to take action to verify social media information, such as cross-checking it with reputable sources such as medical websites, books and healthcare professionals.

They should also see medical staff for guidance on ADHD and other concerns, as well as considering whether stress, anxiety or cognitive overload could be contributing to difficulties before assuming they have ADHD.

Symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children and teenagers NHS Inattentiveness (difficulty concentrating and focusing) having a short attention span and being easily distracted

making careless mistakes – for example, in schoolwork

appearing forgetful or losing things

being unable to stick to tasks that are tedious or time-consuming

appearing to be unable to listen to or carry out instructions

constantly changing activity or task

having difficulty organising tasks Hyperactivity and impulsiveness being unable to sit still, especially in calm or quiet surroundings

constantly fidgeting

being unable to concentrate on tasks

excessive physical movement

excessive talking

being unable to wait their turn

acting without thinking

interrupting conversations

little or no sense of danger

Dr Blandine French, from the University of Nottingham, welcomed the study, adding: “Social media can be a great source of support but shouldn’t be a place for diagnosis as it is not made for this.

“It should be used alongside other more reliable methods, sources and information.”

Professor Philip Asherson, from King’s College London, suggested the study may not capture all the traits of ADHD that many people experience.

He said: “It is of interest that those with a formal diagnosis access TikTok most, followed by those with self-diagnosis.

“This suggests that the main driver of looking at TikTok videos of ADHD is to learn more about ADHD, rather than the videos leading to excess self-diagnosis.

“A more subtle but essential point is that many ADHD symptoms are a continuous trait/dimension in the general population.

“So there is no clear boundary between those with clinically significant levels of ADHD symptoms and impairments, and those with higher than average levels of ADHD symptoms.

“Many people who do not meet full ADHD criteria may nevertheless struggle with some ADHD symptoms at times and seek information on better to manage this aspect of their lives.

“The videos are therefore of more general relevance than only adults meeting full ADHD criteria. Many self-diagnosed people may fall in this category.”