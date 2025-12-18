Adult gender clinics could have 15-year wait lists, new report warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adults seeking gender care in England face a potential 15-year wait for a first appointment unless significant improvements are implemented, a new review has warned.

Dr David Levy, who led the report, described services as "falling down" when he began his assessment last year, citing extensive delays, inconsistent evaluations, and a critical lack of data.

His review, commissioned after the 2024 Cass report on child highlighting a "lack of joined-up care across the wider healthcare system".

Dr Levy acknowledged the "challenging landscape, where debate is often hostile and polarised" surrounding gender care, likening his review process to "a veritable minefield you have to walk through".

In an interview with the Press Association, he said: “I’ve walked through the minefield. I had to tread very carefully.

“But the clinics were very good about coming along with us, because we talked about this as an improvement journey. This is about getting things better for the patients, getting things better for the staff.”

Baroness Hilary Cass previously said she had been approached by a number of current or former adult gender clinic staff who told of their concerns about care being provided.

Their most common worry was the “very limited time for assessment and the expectation that patients would be put on hormones by their second visit”, she said in a letter to NHS England chiefs a month after publishing her report.

The Levy review visited nine clinics since it was formally launched in July last year to look at the effectiveness, safety and stability of each service, and whether the existing service model is safe for patients.

open image in gallery Dr David Levy carried out a review in NHS adult gender clinics in England ( Shivansh Gupta/PA )

Published on Thursday, it noted: “At the time of the review, forecast wait times for newly referred patients had risen significantly.

“A majority of GDCs (gender dysphoria clinics) were projecting waits of 15 years or more if no improvements were made.”

Dr Levy, an NHS medical director and cancer specialist, said he found the waiting times “shocking” and it had spurred him on to undertake the review.

He told PA: “My reaction, when I was first told, I said to the person who told me, ‘Sorry, did you say months or years?’.”

The review branded these waiting times “unacceptable” and noted that the “distress some patients experience” is often “exacerbated by unclear waiting times and a lack of communication”.

His review found that long waits were at times considered “a ‘normal’ part of this service, with no solutions being offered”.

Dr Levy, who while not a gender care specialist has previous experience in leading complex health service reviews, said some clinics had been unable to discharge patients who were on hormone treatments amid a lack of confidence among some GPs in handling these cases.

Among the recommendations in his report, he said clinics could manage hormone prescribing for patients for a minimum of a year until levels are stable, before patients are then discharged into primary care.

The review also concluded there needed to be improvements in the culture at some clinics.

He said he heard experiences of “senior staff being disrespectful” towards colleagues and “not allowing people to undertake audit activity to understand ‘what are we doing? What could we do better?’.”

At the time of her report Baroness Cass branded it “hugely disappointing” that most adult clinics had refused to take part in research into long-term outcomes for people who had moved from care as children in the now-shut Gender Identity Development Service (Gids).

Dr Levy said that currently, aside from waiting times data “there’s virtually no other data” available from the adult clinics, including to show patient outcomes and “minimal clinical audit”.

open image in gallery Baroness Hilary Cass carried out an earlier review into children’s gender services ( Yui Mok/PA )

His review stated that this “makes it impossible to properly understand patient outcomes and the safety of these services.”

He added: “These gaps place these clinics outside standard NHS quality assurance expectations.”

Asked why he thought this situation had been allowed to continue for years, he said: “When you get around to the smaller departments, the ones tucked around the back of the hospital, the ones that don’t even have a sign to them, people aren’t really paying much attention to them.”

A further recommendation in the report is for more oversight, with trust boards and NHS England working to “develop an individual service-improvement action plan for each clinic”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has previously branded long waits “unacceptable”, adding that it is “fundamentally wrong that so many LGBT+ people still face challenges when accessing healthcare”.

On his overall findings, Dr Levy said: “When I visited these services, they were falling down.

“There were long waits, inconsistent assessment processes and absence of outcomes data.

“Inefficient ways of working with not sufficient oversight from their trust executives and NHS England’s regional team.”

But he said he is confident that following his recommendations waiting times will come down and there will be a more consistent process to assess patients.

He added: “We will have joined up the health service, because this is about a whole healthcare system response. We will enable patients to be seen in a shorter period of time, in a consistent assessment process. We will have outcomes data, which will then inform the oversight by trusts and others. And patients will be assured they will get a consistent offer wherever they go.”

Professor James Palmer, national medical director for specialised services, said: “We know adult gender services must improve for patients – too many people are waiting far too long to get care, experiences of care are variable, and we need to ensure care is equitable wherever patients live.

“We have already begun to take action to improve adult gender services by increasing investment and opening more clinics to help bring down long waits but we will use the recommendations in this report to further improve services across the NHS.”

Dr Levy will, from January, chair a new national improvement programme for adult gender services.