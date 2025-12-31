Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Full list of the common ailments people went to A&E for – and the numbers behind them

The data was released by NHS England

Millions of people every year go to A&E for ailments such as coughs, numbness and hearing loss
Millions of people every year go to A&E for ailments such as coughs, numbness and hearing loss (Getty/iStock)

Here are the number of A&E attendances in England for a selection of common complaints in the years 2020/21 to 2024/25.

The data has been published by NHS England.

The list is in alphabetical order, by the name of the complaint.

NHS England has released data about the ailments people have gone to A&E with over the past five years
NHS England has released data about the ailments people have gone to A&E with over the past five years (Getty/iStock)

– Abdominal pain:

2020/21: 1,014,075 attendances

2021/22: 1,362,565

2022/23: 1,427,774

2023/24: 1,514,140

2024/25: 1,579,475

– Backache:

2020/21: 211,266

2021/22: 317,149

2022/23: 324,443

2023/24: 365,327

2024/25: 396,724

– Bite wound:

2020/21: 96,097

2021/22; 124,922

2022/23: 126,781

2023/24: 152,203

2024/25: 142,676

– Cardiac arrest:

2020/21: 10,293

2021/22: 11,695

2022/23: 12,428

2023/24: 11,208

2024/25: 10,744

– Chest pain:

2020/21; 942,991

2021/22: 1,294,475

2022/23; 1,305,483

2023/24: 1,395,249

2024/25: 1,443,29

– Constipation:

2020/21: 40,962

2021/22: 55,953

2022/23: 56,977

2023/24: 65,725

2024/25: 70,933

– Cough:

2020/21: 44,249

2021/22: 219,388

2022/23: 322,500

2023/24: 369,264

2024/25: 435,728

– Diarrhoea:

2020/21: 59,120

2021/22: 106,072

2022/23: 119,019

2023/24: 128,540

2024/25: 143,591

– Dizziness :

2020/21: 126,452

2021/22: 188,593

2022/23: 198,882

2023/24: 222,826

2024/25: 240,851

– Earache:

2020/21: 92,787

2021/22: 191,387

2022/23: 233,723

2023/24: 257,915

2024/25: 241,674.

– Headache:

2020/21: 245,354

2021/22: 401,519

2022/23: 379,127

2023/24: 423,297

2024/25: 448,765

– Hearing loss:

2020/21: 8,822

2021/22: 13,562

2022/23: 15,571

2023/24: 18,150

2024/25: 18,909

– Hiccoughs:

2020/21: 587

2021/22: 794

2022/23: 819

2023/24: 963

2024/25: 1,093

– Insomnia:

2020/21: 1,013

2021/22: 1,265

2022/23: 1,343

2023/24: 1,544

2024/25: 1,484

– Itching of skin:

2020/21: 15,870

2021/22: 22,169

2022/23: 21,418

2023/24: 27,815

2024/25: 28,326

– Jaundice:

2020/21: 12,445

2021/22: 15,289

2022/23: 16,592

2023/24: 18,195

2024/25: 18,392

– Nasal congestion:

2020/21|: 5,436

2021/22: 12,380

2022/23: 16,115

2023/24: 17,827

2024/25: 17,196

– Nausea:

2020/21: 9,795

2021/22: 14,177

2022/23: 16,161

2023/24: 18,126

2024/25: 20,516

– Neck pain:

2020/21: 44,968

2021/22: 67,049

2022/23: 68,628

2023/24: 76,556

2024/25: 80,507

– Numbness:

2020/21: 44,744

2021/22: 62,441

2022/23: 64,279

2023/24: 73,463

2024/25: 77,430

– Sore throat:

2020/21: 79,130

2021/22: 191,900

2022/23: 340,441

2023/24: 324,550

2024/25: 289,678

– Tinnitus:

2020/21: 2,353

2021/22: 3,159

2022/23: 3,170

2023/24: 3,896

2024/25: 4,308

– Vomiting:

2020/21: 145,385

2021/22: 309,817

2022/23: 353,229

2023/24: 351,785

2024/25: 393,206

