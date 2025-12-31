Full list of the common ailments people went to A&E for – and the numbers behind them
The data was released by NHS England
Here are the number of A&E attendances in England for a selection of common complaints in the years 2020/21 to 2024/25.
The data has been published by NHS England.
The list is in alphabetical order, by the name of the complaint.
– Abdominal pain:
2020/21: 1,014,075 attendances
2021/22: 1,362,565
2022/23: 1,427,774
2023/24: 1,514,140
2024/25: 1,579,475
– Backache:
2020/21: 211,266
2021/22: 317,149
2022/23: 324,443
2023/24: 365,327
2024/25: 396,724
– Bite wound:
2020/21: 96,097
2021/22; 124,922
2022/23: 126,781
2023/24: 152,203
2024/25: 142,676
– Cardiac arrest:
2020/21: 10,293
2021/22: 11,695
2022/23: 12,428
2023/24: 11,208
2024/25: 10,744
– Chest pain:
2020/21; 942,991
2021/22: 1,294,475
2022/23; 1,305,483
2023/24: 1,395,249
2024/25: 1,443,29
– Constipation:
2020/21: 40,962
2021/22: 55,953
2022/23: 56,977
2023/24: 65,725
2024/25: 70,933
– Cough:
2020/21: 44,249
2021/22: 219,388
2022/23: 322,500
2023/24: 369,264
2024/25: 435,728
– Diarrhoea:
2020/21: 59,120
2021/22: 106,072
2022/23: 119,019
2023/24: 128,540
2024/25: 143,591
– Dizziness :
2020/21: 126,452
2021/22: 188,593
2022/23: 198,882
2023/24: 222,826
2024/25: 240,851
– Earache:
2020/21: 92,787
2021/22: 191,387
2022/23: 233,723
2023/24: 257,915
2024/25: 241,674.
– Headache:
2020/21: 245,354
2021/22: 401,519
2022/23: 379,127
2023/24: 423,297
2024/25: 448,765
– Hearing loss:
2020/21: 8,822
2021/22: 13,562
2022/23: 15,571
2023/24: 18,150
2024/25: 18,909
– Hiccoughs:
2020/21: 587
2021/22: 794
2022/23: 819
2023/24: 963
2024/25: 1,093
– Insomnia:
2020/21: 1,013
2021/22: 1,265
2022/23: 1,343
2023/24: 1,544
2024/25: 1,484
– Itching of skin:
2020/21: 15,870
2021/22: 22,169
2022/23: 21,418
2023/24: 27,815
2024/25: 28,326
– Jaundice:
2020/21: 12,445
2021/22: 15,289
2022/23: 16,592
2023/24: 18,195
2024/25: 18,392
– Nasal congestion:
2020/21|: 5,436
2021/22: 12,380
2022/23: 16,115
2023/24: 17,827
2024/25: 17,196
– Nausea:
2020/21: 9,795
2021/22: 14,177
2022/23: 16,161
2023/24: 18,126
2024/25: 20,516
– Neck pain:
2020/21: 44,968
2021/22: 67,049
2022/23: 68,628
2023/24: 76,556
2024/25: 80,507
– Numbness:
2020/21: 44,744
2021/22: 62,441
2022/23: 64,279
2023/24: 73,463
2024/25: 77,430
– Sore throat:
2020/21: 79,130
2021/22: 191,900
2022/23: 340,441
2023/24: 324,550
2024/25: 289,678
– Tinnitus:
2020/21: 2,353
2021/22: 3,159
2022/23: 3,170
2023/24: 3,896
2024/25: 4,308
– Vomiting:
2020/21: 145,385
2021/22: 309,817
2022/23: 353,229
2023/24: 351,785
2024/25: 393,206
