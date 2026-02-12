12-hour A&E waits soar to record high in England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of patients waiting more than 12 hours in A&E has soared to a record high.

The latest NHS England data shows the figure shot up from 50,775 in December to 71,517 in January. This is a 40 per cent jump and the highest number since monthly records began in August 2010.

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission stood at 161,141 last month, up from 137,763 in December and the second highest figure on record.

The Government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for 78 per cent of patients attending A&E to be admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours.

Some 72.5 per cent of patients in England were seen within four hours in A&Es last month, down from 73.8 per cent in December.

A damning review into NHS corridor care revealed a person died while waiting on a trolley in a hospital corridor and diabetic patients were left for hours without food.

Other sick patients were left on broken beds in pitch-black corridors for 24 hours with no privacy, according to a review of patient care in emergency departments in December by the group Healthwatch England.

Many patients told Healthwatch that the lack of privacy while waiting or being treated in corridors led them to feel as though they had been stripped of their dignity, especially patients who had issues going to the toilet.

An elderly patient, from Havering, told Healthwatch that the person next to them died while they were waiting for 40 hours on a trolley in a corridor, adding that they had “no dignity” and found it “very scary”.

NHS England has been contacted by the Independent for a comment.

