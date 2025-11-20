Now AI will be used to help NHS doctors spot pre-cancerous growths

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NHS doctors will be able to use AI tools to help them spot growths which can turn into bowel cancer after the technology was given the green light for use in the health service.

Growths in the bowel called polyps are not cancerous, but certain types of polyps can develop into cancer if they are not found and removed early.

These can be spotted during a camera test to look inside the bowel, known as a colonoscopy.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has conditionally approved five new AI tools, which it said can act as a “second pair of eyes” during these examinations.

Nice made the draft recommendations after reviewing evidence which suggests they can help doctors find more polyps during bowel examinations.

open image in gallery The AI technologies can be used in the NHS by medics while more evidence is collected on them over the next four years ( Getty/iStock )

The AI technologies can be used in the NHS while more evidence is collected on them over the next four years, Nice said.

The tools have been trained using thousands of images and work by spotting any potential growths during a colonoscopy.

Medics performing the tests are alerted to any potential area of concern.

Finding and removing polyps before they become cancerous can help prevent bowel cancer.

“These AI technologies work like a helpful assistant during bowel examinations, flagging up areas that doctors might want to take a second look at,” said Dr Anastasia Chalkidou, HealthTech programme director at Nice.

“By helping to spot more polyps, these tools could potentially save lives by catching problems before they develop into cancer.

“We’re allowing these technologies to be used now because they show real promise, whilst we gather the detailed evidence, we need to understand their long-term impact on preventing cancer.”

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, said: “AI technologies are a really exciting step forward for patients, giving our clinicians an extra tool to spot problems like harmful growths sooner when they’re far easier to remove and prevent cancers from developing.

“I am looking forward to seeing how this technology works in NHS services, alongside the appropriate clinical oversight – and the benefits it has for patients.”

Health minister Dr Zubir Ahmed added: “It is so exciting to be able to harness this technology to ensure patients have their cancers spotted early – in some cases before they’ve had a chance to develop – and arm our NHS with rigorously tested and evidenced clinical AI tools.”

Bowel cancer is one of the most common cancers in the UK and affects around 42,000 people each year.

Concerns have been raised recently about a rise in bowel cancers among younger adults.

According to Cancer Research UK, incidence rates of bowel cancer among people aged 25-49 have increased by 62% since the early 1990s.

A consultation on Nice’s draft recommendations has begun and will run until December 11.