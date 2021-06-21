People with hayfever could be in for a bad week, with very high pollen levels forecast for this week.

This could mean more sneezing, coughing and itchy eyes for the 10 to 30 per cent of UK adults estimated to affected from this allergic reaction to pollen.

For those with hayfever, spending time outside as the weather gets warmer often comes with the nuisance of sypmtoms such as watery eyes, a runny nose and headaches.

With grass pollen already in peak season, many may have already seen these familiar symptoms return.

Forecasters said many parts of the country may see a very high pollen count this week - which is not news hayfever sufferers gladly welcome.

Luckily, we have an allergy expert on hand to answer all your questions about hayfever and how to tackle its pesky symptoms.

Margaret Kelman, a specialist allergy nurse at Allergy UK, will be on hand to answer questions submitted by readers.

Maybe you would like some expert advice on how to tackle symptoms as hayfever sufferers brace themselves for a very high pollen count this week?

Or maybe you would like to find out more about the claim that the ongoing “pollen bomb” is causing some of the worst hayfever symptoms experienced by some sufferers?

