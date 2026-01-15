The common diabetes symptom linked to increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spikes in blood sugar, a common symptom for people with diabetes and pre-diabetes, are linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease, a new study has found.

According to the research from the University of Liverpool, people with higher post-meal blood sugar had a greater chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease later on.

Post-meal blood sugar spikes, or postprandial hyperglycaemia, occur when glucose levels spike rapidly and stay elevated for longer.

Dr Andrew Mason, the study’s lead author, said: “This finding could help shape future prevention strategies, highlighting the importance of managing blood sugar not just overall, but specifically after meals.”

open image in gallery Post-meal blood sugar spikes are tied to a 69 per cent increased chance of Alzheimer’s disease ( Alamy/PA )

Using data from the UK Biobank, scientists from the university’s Institute of Systems, Molecular and Integrative Biology analysed the genetic data of more than 350,000 people between 40 and 69 years old.

They looked at markers of how the body processed sugar, including fasting glucose, insulin levels and blood sugar measured two hours after eating.

The study found that people with higher post-meal blood sugar had a 69 per cent greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in later life.

The study said: “This was not explained by changes in overall brain size or damage to white matter, suggesting that the risk may operate through more subtle mechanisms.”

Post-meal blood sugar spikes are a key sign of diabetes or pre-diabetes and can often be managed through a healthy diet, regular exercise and weight management.

open image in gallery People with diabetes are around 60 per cent more likely to develop dementia

Dr Vicky Garfield, a senior author of the study, said: “We first need to replicate these results in other populations and ancestries to confirm the link and better understand the underlying biology.

“If validated, the study could pave the way for new approaches to reduce dementia risk in people with diabetes.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and a leading cause of death in Britain. With just under a million people in the UK estimated to have dementia, Alzheimer’s disease makes up the majority of cases.

Previous research has identified a link between high blood sugar and dementia, showing that people with diabetes are around 60 per cent more likely to develop dementia than non-diabetics.

Frequent episodes of low blood sugar are linked to a 50 per cent greater risk of cognitive decline.

According to Alzheimer’s Society, dementia risk also increases with the length of time someone has diabetes and how severe it is. The charity recommends eating a healthy, balanced diet to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, and going for health checks when older.