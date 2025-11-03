Scientists pinpoint how many steps per day may reduce Alzheimer’s risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research suggests walking for more than 5,000 steps per day may slow down cognitive decline and the build-up of a protein linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

The findings came from a new 14-year study considered one of the first to explore the relationship between different levels of activity and key markers of Alzheimer’s disease.

Experts from Harvard, who analysed data from 294 people aged 50 to 90, also found that people who already have the earliest signs of Alzheimer’s in their brains may benefit from modest amounts of exercise to slow down the disease.

Those involved in the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, had proteins called amyloid and tau present in their brains and were not experiencing symptoms of dementia.

All were taking part in the Harvard Aging Brain Study and wore pedometers to measure physical activity, such as walking, and also underwent brain scans and annual cognitive assessments for up to 14 years.

The study found that higher levels of activity were linked to a slower decline in thinking and memory skills related to amyloid proteins in the brain, which can be a sign of Alzheimer’s.

Findings suggest people who already have early signs of Alzheimer’s may benefit from modest amounts of exercise ( PA )

There was a slowing in the build-up of the protein called tau, which is also seen in Alzheimer’s.

Even modest activity (3,001–5,000 steps per day) was linked with a notable slowing of tau accumulation and cognitive decline, experts said, though 5,001 to 7,500 steps per day appeared more beneficial.

Professor Tara Spires-Jones, group leader in the UK Dementia Research Institute, said further studies were needed, but added: “This study (from) Harvard Medical School shows taking over 5,000 steps a day is associated with slowing of cognitive decline and slowing the build-up of Alzheimer’s disease pathology in the brain.

“The study is well-conducted, and the data are an important advance as they indicate that people who already have early Alzheimer’s disease pathology in their brains may still benefit from taking even modest amounts of activity (over 3,000 steps per day).”

She added: “On balance, the data in the field indicate that keeping physically active is good for your brain but is not a guarantee of preventing or slowing dementia.”

Charles Marshall, professor of clinical neurology at Queen Mary University of London, said the research could not determine whether the people doing more exercise were also healthier in other ways, nor whether the development of Alzheimer’s disease changes are influencing activity levels.

But he added: “This research provides strong evidence that moderate levels of physical activity are associated with slower progression of the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease, and that this is linked to slower accumulation of tau protein, which is an important cause of brain cell loss.”

Early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease NHS In the early stages, the main symptom of Alzheimer's disease is memory lapses. For example, someone with early Alzheimer's disease may: forget about recent conversations or events

misplace items

forget the names of places and objects

have trouble thinking of the right word

ask questions repetitively

show poor judgement or find it harder to make decisions

become less flexible and more hesitant to try new things There are often signs of mood changes, such as increasing anxiety or agitation, or periods of confusion.

Dr Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “One in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime, but evidence shows we can reduce our risk of getting the condition.

“This study reinforces the message that what’s good for our heart is also good for our head and that being more active can support brain health.

“However, because this is an observational study, we can’t draw a conclusive link between step count and changes to cognition or potential signs of Alzheimer’s disease in the brain.

“The study followed people with raised levels of amyloid in their brain – a potential early sign of Alzheimer’s – but who were not cognitively impaired.

“We don’t know if these people went on to develop dementia or whether walking 5,000-7,000 steps a day might reduce the risk of or prevent the condition.

“We would encourage everyone to exercise regularly if they can. Other steps like eating a healthy, balanced diet, not smoking, drinking less alcohol and keeping on top of health conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, can also help reduce our risk of getting dementia.”

Dr Julia Dudley, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Research has shown that up to 45 per cent of dementia cases could be prevented by addressing factors that may increase our risk, including physical inactivity.

“This study adds to existing knowledge that being active is good for brain health and could help slow memory and thinking decline as we age.”