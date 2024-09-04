Picking your nose could contribute to risk of Alzheimer’s disease, study finds

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Nose picking could have serious health implications, new research has suggested, with scientists calling for further investigation into its potential link to Alzheimer’s disease.

In a recent letter published in the American Journal of the Medical Sciences, researchers have said that nose picking may be a significant risk factor for developing the condition.

Current research, although limited, suggests that germs transferred from the fingers to the nose may travel to the brain and cause inflammation.

This inflammation could damage brain cells over time, potentially contributing to Alzheimer’s disease.

The report also suggested that nose picking could also damage the nasal lining, making it easier for harmful microorganisms to enter the bloodstream and cause further inflammation, heightening the risk of dementia.

The letter cites 10 studies, including a 2022 study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), that support a possible connection between nose picking and Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia in the UK, affecting approximately 850,000 people

Researchers highlight that pathogens such as the herpes virus, coronavirus, pneumonia-causing bacteria, and the fungus Candida albicans can travel along the olfactory nerve, which links the nose and brain.

These pathogens can reach the olfactory bulb — a brain region involved in smell — and cause infections that may contribute to the formation of amyloid plaques, a key feature of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Several pathogens that invade the brain via the nasal epithelium have been linked to Alzheimer’s disease and were isolated during post-mortem analysis,” the letter states.

“These studies indicate that nose picking is a significant risk factor and contributes to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. We recommend further research, particularly larger case-control studies, to explore this association more thoroughly.”

Authored by researchers from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences in Pakistan and the Hamad Medical Corporation in Qatar, the letter builds on earlier studies, including work by a team in Australia, which also flagged concerns about the potential link between nose picking and Alzheimer’s.

They suggest simple preventative measures, such as regular hand washing, to reduce the risk associated with the habit.

“One lesson from Covid is the importance of hand hygiene,” the researchers wrote, advocating for routine practices like hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers to mitigate risks from nose picking.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia in the UK, affecting approximately 850,000 people.