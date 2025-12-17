Breakthrough Alzheimer’s blood test could diagnose disease earlier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pioneering study indicates that Alzheimer’s disease is considerably more widespread among individuals over 85 than previously believed.

The research also found that over one in ten people aged 70 and above would meet the criteria for drugs capable of slowing the early stages of the condition.

Utilising a simple blood test to identify biomarkers linked to dementia, the study’s findings underscore the critical importance of early detection.

Experts described the disease as a "global challenge," emphasising it is "vital that we are able to detect signs of dementia at the earliest possible stages."

Researchers from King’s College London, Stavanger University Hospital, and the University of Gothenburg analysed 11,486 blood samples from participants over 57 in Norway’s Trondelag Health Study.

They specifically looked for the frequency of blood proteins associated with cognitive impairment – the gradual decline in thinking, memory, and reasoning.

Their analysis revealed that the presence of Alzheimer’s disease neuropathological changes (ADNC), protein deposits causing nerve cell death, increased with age.

open image in gallery Experts described Alzheimer’s as a ‘global challenge’ and said it is ‘vital that we are able to detect signs of dementia at the earliest possible stages’ ( PA Wire )

It was higher in older people but lower than previously estimated in the younger groups, according to the study.

ADNC was present in fewer than 8 per cent of those aged 65-69, increasing to 65.2 per cent in patients over 90.

In people over 70, the study found 10 per cent had pre-clinical Alzheimer’s disease, which has no symptoms, while 9.8 per cent had Alzheimer’s dementia.

Some 10.4 per cent had prodromal Alzheimer’s, the stage between pre-clincal and dementia, when memory and thinking problems are noticeable due to cognitive impairment.

Researchers suggest 11 per cent of the over-70s group would be eligible for antibody treatments which slow down the early stages of the disease.

These drugs include donanemab and lecanemab, which are licensed for use in the UK but will not be made available on the NHS after the spending watchdog deemed their benefits “too small” to justify the cost.

Dag Aarsland, a professor of old age psychiatry at King’s IoPPN, said: “In an ageing global population, the assessment and treatment of dementia presents a significant challenge.

“Our study used a simple blood test to establish changes that contribute to cognitive impairment in those with dementia.

“In doing so, we found that around 11 per cent of participants over the age of 70 meet the eligibility criteria for monoclonal antibody treatments that can potentially slow the impact of cognitive decline in these individuals.

“If we are to meet this global challenge, it is vital that we are able to detect signs of dementia at the earliest possible stages. This blood test looks to be an effective means of providing that clarity at scale.”

open image in gallery The analysis found that the frequency of Alzheimer’s disease neuropathological changes (ADNC) – deposits of proteins in the brain that lead to the death of nerve cells – increased with age ( Alamy/PA )

Elsewhere, researchers found that ADNC “was more prevalent in individuals with lower education”.

Blood tests to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease are also not available on the NHS.

At the moment, doctors use lumbar punctures or PET scans to test for ADNC.

However, a trial announced in September will recruit 1,100 people from memory clinics to explore how well a blood test works on the health service, with results expected in three years.

Reacting to the findings, David Thomas, head of policy and public affairs at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “High-quality studies like this are crucial to enhancing our understanding of how blood tests for Alzheimer’s could be used in clinical practice.

“These tests have huge potential in supporting an early and accurate dementia diagnosis.

“They are less invasive, relatively inexpensive and more scalable than existing tests that detect the biological signs of Alzheimer’s diseases, such as PET scans and spinal fluid sampling.

“However, the detection of the proteins linked with Alzheimer’s disease is not in itself a diagnosis.

“Some people will develop these proteins but never go on to experience the symptoms of the disease. Therefore, it’s important to interpret these findings with caution.

“Blood test results can also be less sensitive in older adults and future studies should address this by testing across a wider range of ages.

“We need to generate more evidence so we can use these tests in the NHS.

“Alzheimer’s Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society and other partners are funding the READ-OUT and ADAPT studies of blood tests to develop these insights. Alzheimer’s Research UK is calling for the Government to invest in the NHS services which provide dementia diagnosis in order to pave the way for new innovations in clinical practice.”

open image in gallery Blood tests to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease are also not available on the NHS ( PA Archive )

Dr Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at Alzheimer’s Society, added: “This is the first time we’ve seen this type of data from such a large group of people, with over 11,000 blood samples analysed.

“It is a stark reminder of the scale of dementia. We already know it’s the UK’s biggest killer, but its impact may be even bigger than we think.

“Blood tests could transform how Alzheimer’s disease is diagnosed. They are quicker, cheaper and can be easier for patients than scans or lumbar punctures. Ultimately, these tests could help many more people get a diagnosis earlier.”