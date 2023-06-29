Higher levels of lean muscle might protect against Alzheimer’s disease – study

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Having high levels of lean muscle may reduce your chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease, research suggests.

Based on genetic data, the study found that people with lifelong, higher, lean muscle mass had a 12% lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and also had better cognitive performance.

The findings suggest lean mass might be a protective factor for Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers said.

However, further research is needed to investigate the clinical and public health implications of the findings.

These analyses provide new evidence supporting a cause-and-effect relation between lean mass and risk of Alzheimer’s disease Study authors

Obesity has been associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease in numerous studies.

While lower levels of lean muscle have also been linked to a greater risk of the disease, it is not clear if this comes before or after a diagnosis.

To try and find out, the researchers used a genetic prediction technique called Mendelian randomisation, to obtain data on the link between lean muscle and Alzheimer’s.

They drew on information from 450,243 people in the UK Biobank study – an independent sample of 21,982 people with Alzheimer’s; and 41,944 people without; and a further sample of 7329 people with; and 252,879 people without, the disease to validate the findings.

The researchers estimated lean muscle and fat tissue in the arms and legs, taking into consideration age, sex and genetic ancestry.

On average, higher, lean muscle mass was associated with a modest, but statistically robust, reduction in Alzheimer’s disease risk.

This finding was replicated in the further sample of 7,329 people with, and 252,879 people without, Alzheimer’s disease; using different measures of lean muscle mass – trunk and whole body.

Lean mass was also associated with better performance on cognitive tasks, but this association did not explain the protective effect of lean mass on Alzheimer’s disease risk, researchers say.

Body fat was also not associated with the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, but it was associated with poorer cognitive task performance.

The authors of the study in BMJ Medicine, said: “These analyses provide new evidence supporting a cause-and-effect relation between lean mass and risk of Alzheimer’s disease.”

They add that the findings also “refute a large effect of fat mass on the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and highlight the importance of distinguishing between lean mass and fat mass when investigating the effect of adiposity measures on health outcomes”.

However, the authors caution: “Our findings need to be replicated with independent lines of complementary evidence before informing public health or clinical practice.

“Also, more work is needed to determine the cut-off values for age and degree of pathology of Alzheimer’s disease after which modifications of lean mass might no longer reduce the risk.”