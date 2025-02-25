Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard has stepped down from her role, following weeks of criticism from MPs and suggestions that she lacked the drive to reform the ailing health service.

While Health secretary Wes Streeting insisted that he did not ask Ms Pritchard to step down, the NHS chief has come under intense scrutiny in recent months.

In a statement, she said it had been a "hugely difficult decision” to stand down and an “an enormous privilege to lead the NHS in England through what has undoubtedly been the most difficult period in its history”.

Mr Streeting, who is gearing up to take the health service through a period of major reform, said there must now be a “new relationship between the Department for Health and Social Care and NHS England”.

open image in gallery Amanda Pritchard ( House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire )

Sir James Mackey, who is the national director of elective recovery for the health service, will be taking over as interim NHS chief executive.

Ms Pritchard’s resignation comes just weeks after the House of Commons public accounts committee (PAC) issued a scathing report saying senior leadership at both NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) were complacent and lacking in dynamism.

The following day, MPs on the health and social care committee issued a similar criticism, saying they were left “disappointed and frustrated” by Ms Pritchard’s appearance at an evidence session.

Days later, she admitted “we’re not all brilliant performers at committee hearings” as she was challenged on the issue.

Asked by BBC Breakfast whether she was the right person to lead the health service, Ms Pritchard said: “We are far from complacent. I mean, particularly they were talking to us about productivity, and spending public money wisely is an absolute priority for us…

“Equally, I think I’ll be honest enough to say we’re not all brilliant performers at committee hearings, but it’s absolutely right that we are scrutinised by Parliament.”

The Liberal Democrats said her resignation "must be a line in the sand" for the NHS.

“The next leader must ensure that we deliver the improvement that patients so desperately need to see”, Helen Morgan, the party’s health and care spokesperson said.

“Millions of people trying to access GPs, routine appointments, or emergency care have been failed by the current system. People up and down the country deserve better - and the new top brass at the NHS must deliver that."

But health secretary Wes Streeting said Ms Pritchard could be "enormously proud" of her tenure, saying she “led with integrity and unwavering commitment”.

Downing Street insisted that she resigned voluntarily, adding that the PM did not have any concerns about her ability to carry out her role.

Meanwhile, Richard Meddings, chairman of NHS England, described it as "a huge loss” for the health service.

"Amanda can be enormously proud of the leadership she has given in the face of the biggest health emergency for our country in modern history, as well as steering NHS England during turbulent political waters and six secretaries of state in her time as chief executive”, Mr Streeting said.

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting ( PA Wire )

“She has led with integrity and unwavering commitment. The start of the next financial year and the publication of the 10-Year Plan for Health will be pivotal moments on the road to reform.”

He added: “We will also require a new relationship between the Department for Health and Social Care and NHS England.

"I am delighted that Jim Mackey has agreed to step up to provide new leadership for a new era for the NHS. He knows the NHS inside out, can see how it needs to change, and will work with the speed and urgency we need."

Speaking at an event at Apple's headquarters in London, the health secretary rebuffed suggestions that he asked Ms Pritchard to step down.

"No, I have so much respect and time for Amanda Pritchard”, he said, adding: "As we lead the NHS into a new era, I can well understand and support why she's chosen this moment to step back to make way for new leadership”.

On Tuesday, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “The prime minister thanks Amanda for her leadership of the NHS and pays tribute to the dedication of public service she has shown throughout her tenure.

“Sir James Mackey will be taking over as CEO from April 1 on an interim basis until a permanent successor is appointed, and will continue to work closely with Amanda for the remainder of her time in post to ensure a smooth transition.”