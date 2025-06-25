Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A six-year-old girl died from "catastrophic internal bleeding" after a routine bone marrow biopsy went wrong.

Now, her father is welcoming new safety measures announced in her name to spare others the same fate.

Amelia Ridout had been diagnosed with suspected pancytopenia, a condition characterised by a reduction in the three main types of blood cells.

She underwent the bone marrow biopsy under general anaesthetic on 16 June 2022 at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

According to the Prevention of Future Deaths report into the case, the doctor performing the biopsy observed a spurt of blood upon removing the needle. However, they were reportedly assured by a consultant that there were no signs warranting concern.

Shortly afterwards, Amelia’s pulse was lost and medics tried to save her life.

open image in gallery Amelia’s name will now ‘stand for change’ ( Family handout/PA Wire )

It was assumed that she was suffering an internal bleed as a result of the procedure and immediate surgery was needed, but she died on the operating table.

The coroner investigating Amelia’s death, Elizabeth Gray, said the girl died after the biopsy needle accidentally pierced blood vessels causing “massive, catastrophic bleeding internally”.

She said there should be national guidelines and standard operating procedure for this type of biopsy.

Now the British Society for Haematology (BSH) has confirmed it will develop a universal method that brings the practises around bone marrow biopsies in line with today’s standards. It will be called Millie’s Method in tribute to Amelia.

It will also make recommendations for the training of staff conducting the procedure and develop a competency assessment.

open image in gallery Amelia Ridout with her father, Matt ( Family handout/PA Wire )

BSH also said it will also explore the possibility of developing a registry of complications to inform future guidelines.

Amelia’s father Matt Ridout said: “We will never get Amelia back – but now her name will stand for change.

“Millie’s Method will be a permanent reminder to every clinician, every trust, and every patient that safety must never be assumed – it must be guaranteed.

“No parent should ever be left wondering whether their child’s life could have been saved by a better process.

“I’m grateful to the British Society for Haematology for taking this seriously and for honouring my daughter with real steps toward change.”

The hospital has been approached for comment.