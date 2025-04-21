What is Angelman syndrome? The rare genetic condition affecting Colin Farrell’s son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Colin Farrell has opened up about the difficult decision to move his son James, who has Angelman syndrome, into a long-term care facility.

The Oscar-nominated star of The Banshees of Inisherin, who recently won a Golden Globe for HBO series The Penguin, has previously spoken about his son’s journey with the rare disorder which causes developmental delays and affects the nervous system.

In an interview this week the actor, 48, revealed he and his ex-partner Kim Bordenave are exploring options to find a long-term home for James, 21, in case anything should happen to them.

The parents fear James would become a ward of the state if both of his caregivers were taken ill or killed in an accident.

He told Candis Magazine: “We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected.”

Farrell also revealed he is starting the Colin Farrell Foundation to provide support for people and families with intellectual disabilities through advocacy, education, and innovative programmes to honour his son, who is nonverbal.

open image in gallery Farrell with his son when he was younger ( Ellen Show )

What is Angelman syndrome?

Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities, according to the NHS.

It is diagnosed through genetic testing to see if any chromosomes or pieces of chromosomes are missing, looking at changes in the UBE3A gene.

Those diagnosed with Angelman syndrome are likely to need support throughout their life.

What are the characteristics of Angelman syndrome?

A child with Angelman syndrome will begin to show developmental delays at six to 12 months old and may not begin sitting or babbling at the same time as other children.

Later they may struggle with speech and have difficulty walking because of issues with balance and co-ordination. Farrell previously revealed he was moved to tears when his son James took his first steps shortly before his fourth birthday.

Some children may also experience seizures.

The syndrome is also commonly associated with several distinctive behaviours, although a child with the condition may not exhibit all of them.

These include frequent laughter and smiling, being easily excitable, restlessness, having a short attention span, having trouble sleeping and being fascinated with water.

open image in gallery Actor Colin Farrell with his close friend Emma Fogarty, after running in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon in October 2024 to raise money for people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic skin condition ( PA )

How do you manage Angelman syndrome?

Anti-epileptic medication can be used to help control seizures in children who experience them.

Physiotherapy can also help with mobility and coordination issues and help prevent permanent stiffening of the joints as people with Angelman syndrome get older.

Communication therapy can also help those who are nonverbal to communicate through sign language, Makaton and other systems.