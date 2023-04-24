Arcturus Covid variant kills 5 in UK as strain spreads globally
Five people in England have died from the Arcturus strain of Covid.
As of 17 April 2023, 105 XBB.1.16 - also known as Arcturus - sequenced cases have been identified in England, with cases located in all regions apart from the North East.
There were five deaths among these cases, UKHSA confirmed.
Health chiefs have said that there is no evidence to suggest the new subvariant is more severe than past ones.
Data shows the strain makes up roughly 2.3 per cent of all new cases.
Officials at the government health agency expect that one of the strains will become dominant in the coming weeks.
Adding: ‘However, XBB.1.16 sample numbers are very low, and results may change as further data becomes available.’
Last week The World Health Organization (WHO) has upgraded XBB.1.16 to a ‘variant of interest’.
