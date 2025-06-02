Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A social media influencer is promoting industrial bleach as a false “autism cure”, despite health warnings and reports from parents that their children have become seriously ill after following her advice.

Kerri Rivera, who has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram, encourages parents to give their autistic children chlorine dioxide (CD) — a potentially lethal chemical used to bleach textiles and disinfect industrial surfaces.

Experts have called her fake cures “sickening”, adding it is “wrong, dangerous and harmful to autistic people and their families”.

Messages seen by The Independent from Ms Rivera’s private support group reveal parents reporting vomiting, rashes, seizures and chemical-smelling urine in their children after following her advice.

One parent wrote: “I have noticed a high ammonia-smelling urine in my daughter's pull ups... I imagine these are the parasites dying and leaving behind their toxins. Is this a good sign to be smelling this?”

Ms Rivera, who falsely claims that autism is caused by “parasites” and “worms”, routinely reassures parents that these are signs the treatment is working. She refers to symptoms like vomiting and hives as evidence the body is “detoxifying”.

Her Instagram account states “autism is treatable” – a categorically false claim.

Ms Rivera’s Instagram account has more than 17,000 followers, while her TikTok has attracted over 3,000. Both profiles remain active and continue to promote her claims.

Her Amazon storefront previously sold books and equipment promoting these false claims, but the page was removed following a petition led by campaigners.

The Independent has approached Meta and TikTok for comment.

Autism is a lifelong neurological condition. There is no evidence it can be acquired, and an autistic person cannot become non-autistic. It is not caused by viruses or parasites, and there is no cure.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warns the ingestion of CD can cause immediate pain with burning in the mouth, throat, and stomach, as well as abdominal pain, vomiting blood and shortness of breath.

In serious cases, it can cause hemorrhagic or hypovolemic shock which occurs when the body's blood volume is depleted and leads to insufficient blood flow and oxygen to the organs.

In children, it can strip their bowel lining, cause pink urine and green stools, and some may experience seizures.

Despite these dangers, Ms Rivera continues to promote the so-called CD “protocol” online and gives guidance on how to respond when children fall ill.

Tim Nicholls, Assistant Director of Policy, Research and Strategy at the National Autistic Society (NAS), said: “It is sickening that this so-called ‘protocol guide’ for parents of autistic children claims to treat or cure autism. This information is wrong, dangerous and harmful to autistic people and their families, and to our charity.

“No autistic person, parent or carer should be told to ‘cure’ their child by administering a dangerous, potentially life-threatening chemical. Autism is a lifelong neurodivergence and disability, it is not a disease that can be ‘treated’ or ‘cured’. Non-scientific and false claims that appear on social media platforms and across mainstream media need to be challenged and reported to enforcement agencies.”

The NAS encourages people to report any products or procedures claiming to treat or cure autism to the Food Standards Agency.

Jolanta Lasota, Chief Executive of Ambitious about Autism, reiterated the warnings on CD. “Fake cures peddled online can be incredibly dangerous to the health of autistic children and young people,” she said.

“Anyone claiming they have the means to cure autism is spreading false and harmful misinformation.”

Ms Lasota urged parents to get their information from trusted sources like the NHS and “remain vigilant of these online scams”.

Kerri Rivera did not respond to a request for comment.

A petition to remove Ms Rivera’s account has been signed by more than 30,000 people.