Inquest into woman who died after BBL surgery in Turkey adjourned for legal cases

The inquest into the death of a British woman who died after cosmetic surgery in Turkey has been postponed, citing ongoing legal cases.

Hayley Dowell, 38, suffered medical complications at a private Istanbul clinic, dying on 3 October 2023. She had reportedly travelled for a Brazilian butt-lift (BBL), a tummy tuck, and liposuction with her husband.

On Monday, area coroner Nicholas Walker adjourned the inquest after receiving an email from a Turkish lawyer, warning about prejudice in ongoing criminal and civil cases relating to Ms Dowell’s death.

Addressing her family at Winchester Crown Court, Mr Walker said: “I’m mindful that you will unlikely want a criminal or civil investigation in Turkey to be prejudiced by anything I do here.”

The Turkish ministry of health is conducting an investigation and Ms Dowell’s widower Neil Dowell has brought civil proceedings against BHT Clinic in Istanbul, the court heard.

The coroner also indicated he has widened the scope of the inquest to look into the wider question of British people having elective surgeries abroad.

“I’m concerned for those people in this country who are making decisions with respect to elected procedures that take place in another country and I’m also concerned to consider how informed they are as to those procedures,” he said.

Foreign Office data shows that at least six British people died in Turkey in 2023 alone after travelling abroad for medical procedures.

“I am concerned that people have their eyes open when they commit to surgeries abroad,” added Mr Walker.

A new date for the inquest will be fixed once more information about Turkish legal proceedings has been obtained.