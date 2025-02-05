Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nevada dairy cows have been infected with a new form of bird flu, the Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

The news signifies that the H5N1 virus has spilled from birds into cows at least twice.

“This is the first detection of this virus genotype in dairy cattle (all previous detections in dairy cattle have been HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b, genotype B3.13). Genotype D1.1 represents the predominant genotype in the North American flyways this past fall and winter and has been identified in wild birds, mammals, and spillovers into domestic poultry,” the department said.

open image in gallery Nevada dairy cows have been infected with a new form of bird flu. The Department of Agriculture said it marks the first detection of the genotype in dairy cattle ( Getty Images )

The findings were the result of state tracing and investigation. The department said it was working with officials to better understand the detection and limit additional spread.

“This is not what anyone wanted to see,” Louise Moncla, an evolutionary biologist who studies avian influenza at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times. “We need to now consider the possibility that cows are more broadly susceptible to these viruses than we initially thought.”

Until now, all H5N1 detections have involved the B3.13 genotype, which has been linked to mild infections in dairy workers. The D1.1 genotype has also been implicated in human infections, including a death in a Louisiana resident over the age of 65. In November, a 13-year-old Canadian girl also was stricken with the virus and became seriously ill before she recovered.

The department has tracked 957 confirmed cases in cattle across 16 states.

open image in gallery The spread of bird flu across the U.S. has resulted in high egg prices and a nationwide shortage. Millions of birds have been affected ( Getty Images )

Infections have been reported in animals across the U.S., and millions of birds have been affected. Culling birds that were exposed has resulted in sky high egg prices.

Human-to-human transmission has yet to be reported and officials have asserted that the risk to the public remains low. However, federal agencies have not held a briefing on bird flu since President Donald Trump took office.

"We shouldn't be surprised about a new spillover to cattle, given the very significant activity in waterfowl across much of the United States,” University of Minnesota’s Dr. Michael Osterholm, told CIDRAP News.