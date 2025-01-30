Nation’s second-largest egg producer hit by bird flu as virus spreads across the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The nation’s second-largest egg producer has been hit by bird flu.

The Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms said that its Seymour egg farm recently tested positive for the virus, and that workers there had begun to notice deaths over the weekend.

They sent out samples to be tested as “quickly as possible,” and implemented further biosecurity steps to their protocol.

open image in gallery Cort Acres is seen in Seymour, Indiana, in this Google Maps image. The egg farm was impacted by bird flu ( Google Maps )

“Unfortunately, we have been previously affected by bird flu, and we know the necessary steps to mitigate further spread,” Rose Acre Farms said in a series of posts on social media.

Now, the farm is working with the state’s Board of Animal Health and the state veterinarian on best practices to combat the risk of spread to other birds. It is continuing to monitor its other facilities in seven states.

The announcement comes amid concerns about skyrocketing egg prices tied to mass cullings of flocks exposed to H5N1 bird flu.

The Department of Agriculture has predicted that prices would jump another 20 percent this year, and recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the average cost of a dozen grade-A large eggs rose to $4.15 last December from $2.51 in December 2023.

Concerns about pricing come as the spread of the virus continues to spark concern across the country.

On Thursday, Massachusetts officials said that evidence suggests the virus is “widespread” in the state, and is “likely present even in places where there has not been a confirmed positive.”

Bird flu killed dozens of geese in Ohio and a more rare strain was recently found on a duck farm in California. Minnesota said this week that it would start testing milk for bird flu on dairy farms.

The Biden administration had ordered more testing during its final days and invested more than $300 million toward monitoring and preparedness.

open image in gallery A shopper browses for eggs on Monday at a PCC Community Markets grocery store in Seattle, Washington. Prices have soared amid bird flu and the cullings of millions of birds ( AP )

How the Trump administration will respond to outbreaks largely remains a mystery, although its halt of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Weekly Scientific Report has stalled some related research, according to KFF Health News.

A spokesperson for the agency told the outlet that there was a “short pause.”

Still, the agency has been instructed to stop working with the World Health Organization, which coordinates the global response to health emergencies.

When asked about bird flu during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Health and Human Services Department Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., told senators that he intends to devote the appropriate resources to preventing pandemics.

Kennedy has promoted raw milk, which has been tied to exposure to the virus. He’s also questioned moves to get a bird flu vaccine and said that bird flu is “notoriously harmless to humans.”

There have been dozens of cases in 10 states confirmed in the U.S. since then, including one death.

Of the cases reported in the Western Pacific Region from January 2003 through this past September, the World Health Organization said that there was a fatality rate of 54 percent.