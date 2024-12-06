USDA set to test national milk supply so bird flu spread can be tracked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it would begin testing the nation’s milk supply in response to the continued spread of H5N1 bird flu.

The federal order would require that raw milk samples across the country be shared for testing. The department said that the “National Milk Testing Strategy” would increase understanding of the virus’ spread in the US, support the implementation of enhanced biosecurity measures to decrease the risk of transmission to other livestock, and inform efforts to protect farmworkers.

The order requires any entity responsible for a dairy farm, bulk milk transporter, bulk milk transfer station, or dairy processing facility that sends or holds milk intended for pasteurization to share raw milk samples when they are asked to.

It also requires herd owners with cattle that test positive for bird flu to provide epidemiological information that could help with contact tracing to assess the spread of the disease.

open image in gallery A cow is hooked up to a milking machine during a milking demonstration at the state fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, last August. The Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it would begin testing the nation’s milk supply in response to the continued spread of H5N1 bird flu ( REUTERS/Jim Vondruska/File Photo )

The order also requires private labs and state veterinarians to report positive results from tests on raw milk samples drawn as a part of the strategy. Some states are already conducting that testing, but the initial round is slated for December 16. The first states included are California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

“Since the first HPAI detection in livestock, [the department] has collaborated with our federal, state, and industry partners to swiftly and diligently identify affected herds and respond accordingly. This new milk testing strategy will build on those steps to date and will provide a roadmap for states to protect the health of their dairy herds,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

open image in gallery Bottles of raw milk are displayed for sale at a store in Temecula, California, in May. The department’s announcement comes after raw milk was recalled in the state ( (AP Photo/JoNel Aleccia, file) )

“Among many outcomes, this will give farmers and farmworkers better confidence in the safety of their animals and ability to protect themselves, and it will put us on a path to quickly controlling and stopping the virus’ spread nationwide,” he said.

“Our primary responsibility at HHS is to protect public health and the safety of the food supply, and we continue to work closely with [the department] and all stakeholders on continued testing for H5N1 in retail milk and dairy samples from across the country to ensure the safety of the commercial pasteurized milk supply,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

Becerra said the Department of Health and Human Services would continue this work for “as long and as far as necessary.”

The department’s website shows there have been 720 dairy herds infected with the virus across 15 states.

The majority of those cases are in California.

The department’s announcement comes after a recall of raw milk was expanded.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.