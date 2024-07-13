Support truly

A Black nurse who tried to call out alleged racism at a scandal-hit regulator was hit by a complaint, The Independent can reveal.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), which regulates more than 800,000 nurses and midwives in the UK, was heavily criticised in a review which found it had a “toxic” and “dysfunctional” culture and failed to address racism in its ranks.

The review, published this week, prompted by The Independent’s reports, warned the safety of the public, nursing and midwifery staff is at risk due to flawed and delayed investigations by the NMC.

It warned of widespread allegations of racism at the NMC, which senior leaders had failed to address and found the body was mishandling racism complaints against nurses and midwives. Staff told reviewers that prejudice such as racism and misogyny was leading to flawed responses to complaints against nurses.

Now a Black nurse, Neomi Bennett, has revealed she faced a complaint submitted by a senior NMC representative after she publicly called out alleged racism by the regulator.

She told The Independent being referred to her regulator for her comments while calling out racism felt like a “betrayal” and “abuse of power.”

The Nursing and Midwifery Council has been criticised for mishandling racism complaints (Jeff Moore/PA) ( PA Archive )

Ms Bennett runs an organisation called Equality 4 Black Nurses which supports workers through NMC investigations and employment tribunals.

According to a ruling seen by The Independent, in March 2022 she was representing another nurse at a hearing, which she said ignored aspects of racism in their case.

She said at the end of the hearing: “What a waste of time, they’re all racist. They never even mentioned the racism once.”

The chair of the NMC panel, responsible for overseeing the hearings and making decisions against nurses, subsequently referred Ms Bennett to the NMC because her comments were “unnerving to him and entirely improper”.

Seven months later, the NMC cleared Ms Bennett of wrongdoing and said she was entitled to air her opinion.

Ms Bennett told The Independent: “Being referred to the NMC by a chair of its independent panel felt like a profound betrayal. I had dedicated my life to nursing and supporting marginalised communities, yet I faced the same systemic racism I fought against.

“That referral wasn’t just a professional blow; it attacked my integrity and passion for equity. The fact that it was the chair who referred me was alarming and, I feel, an abuse of his power to perpetuate racism against me.

“The anxiety and frustration were overwhelming, but they also fuelled my resolve. I stood not only for myself but for thousands of Black, Asian, and ethnic minority colleagues who endured these injustices. That experience deepened my commitment to dismantling the structures that perpetuate such bias.”

Through her work, Ms Bennett said she has witnessed the “profound and deeply unsettling impact of the NMC’s referral process on Black, Asian, and ethnic minority nurses”.

She added: “These nurses, dedicated to their profession and patients, are disproportionately scrutinised and unfairly disciplined. The systemic racism inherent in the process has led to career stagnation, severe mental health issues, and an overwhelming sense of injustice. The far-reaching implications of this affect not just individual lives but the integrity of the healthcare system.”

Equality for Black Nurses and a second campaign group NMC Watch are set to host a protest outside of the watchdog’s buildings next week.

The NMC did not respond to questions on the appropriateness of the panel chair’s referral, but said: “We met with Ms Bennett at the time, to explain that a referral had been received and that we would be closing it swiftly without any further action.

“We value the relationship we have with Equality 4 Black Nurses and the contribution they make to our work.”