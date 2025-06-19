These foods might be spiking your blood pressure without you knowing, doctors say
High blood pressure can result in heart disease and stroke
Doctors have named some sneaky foods that might be spiking your blood pressure without you knowing.
To avoid the risk of high blood pressure, doctors say people should avoid foods that are high in saturated fats and sodium. High blood pressure can result in heart disease and stroke. It’s a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in the U.S.
Although some people may develop high blood pressure without a clear cause, better dietary choices can make a difference for healthy Americans and those with conditions alike.
A new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine has identified a low-sodium and saturated fats plan -known as the DASH diet - as a way to reduce blood pressure for people with type 2 diabetes.
The worst foods are typically not the ones you eat at home. But, here are some foods to limit...
Pickles
Eating your favorite post-sandwich snack is associated with high blood pressure.
While pickles have some nutritional value, they also contain high levels of sodium.
“One large dill pickle has more than two-thirds of the ideal amount of sodium that an adult should have in a whole day,” registered dietitian Devon Peart says. Sweet pickles aren’t quite as high in sodium, but they still have plenty of it. And they’re high in sugar.
Coconut oil
Coconut oil may seem like a healthy substitute for butter or lard - but don’t be fooled!
It has among the highest levels of saturated fats of any oil.
“Coconut oil is about 90 percent saturated fat, which is a higher percentage than butter (about 64 percent saturated fat), beef fat (40 percent), or even lard (also 40 percent),” explained Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health professor Walter Willett.
Cottage cheese
The push to eat more protein may come some unintended consequences.
Cottage cheese may be beneficial - but in small quantities, as it’s also rich in sodium and fat.
“I’m not confident to suggest cottage cheese would be significantly different than other types of cheese,” Qi Sun, an associate professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told CNBC.
Who really thinks of bread as having a high sodium content? A turkey sandwich may seem like a healthy meal, but add some cheese and deli meat and it could easily make up more than half of your recommended sodium intake.
“On average, there’s 100 to 200 milligrams of sodium per slice of bread,” Samantha Oldman, a bariatric surgery dietitian with Hartford HealthCare’s Digestive Health Institute, said. “That means that just the bread from one sandwich can account for anywhere from 8-18% of your average daily recommended sodium intake.”
Chicken
This popular protein is often prepared in commercial kitchens, meaning there is added salt.
Rotisserie or fried chicken from a grocery store or restaurant contains up to four times the sodium of plain chicken prepared at home, according to Harvard Medical School.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments