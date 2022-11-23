Ministers consider staff body cameras to tackle NHS mental health abuse scandals

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ministers are considering the use of body cameras within mental health units as part of the government’s response to NHS abuse scandals, The Independent has learned.

Senior sources with knowledge of the conversation between the Department for Health and Social Care and the NHS have raised concerns about the plans with fears body to warn cameras within mental health units could have implications for human rights and patient confidentiality.

One senior figure critised the proposals and said “The DHSC are all talking about body-worn cameras, closed circuit TV, etc.…The whole thing is fraught with huge difficulties regarding human rights, about confidentiality. They are thinking about it [cameras] and it is ridiculous.”

“They’ve watched the film where Panorama and Dispatches have filmed people covertly and they think that if you have body-worn cameras you’re going to get similar [findings]. This is health. This is not prison.”

The Independent understands NHS officials have pushed back on the idea.

The DHSC’s mental health minister Maria Caufield said in parliament earlier this month that she and health secretary Steve Barclay were due to meet with NHS officials to discuss what response was needed to recent exposes of abuse within mental health services.

It comes after a string of reports from The Independent, BBC Panorama, and Dispatches revealing abuse of inpatients. The Panorama and Dispatches reports included video evidence of abuse captured by hidden cameras.

The Independent and Sky News revealed reports of “systemic abuse” from at least 20 patients cared for by private mental health provider The Huntercombe Group.

Following a scathing independent review into the deaths of three young women Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust said it is piloting the use of body worn cameras accross 10 inpatient wards “to support post incident reviews for staff and patients.”

Labour’s shadow mental health minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, following the scandal reported by the media, has called for a rapid review of inpatient mental health services nationally, while charities have called for a public inquiry.

Dr Allin Khan told The Independent: “The Government must get a grip on the crisis in secure inpatient mental health units. This can only be achieved by rapidly reviewing services, putting patient voices front and centre and setting out a proper staffing offer – not by random policies that avoid tackling the root causes of the problem.

“Kneejerk reactions such as these do nothing to reassure patients and their families. It is clear the Government does not have a grip on the crisis.

“Labour would put patient care first. We have been calling on the Government to rapidly review mental health inpatient services and ensure that patients’ complaints about their care are taken seriously.”

Ms Caufield said in response to urgent questions in the Commons she would not rule out a public inquiry but warned these take too long to complete.

NHS England wrote to all NHS mental health trusts and private providers asking them to review their safety measures onwards in October.

In a letter seen by The Independent, NHS England wrote to chiefs Greater Manchester Mental Health FT confirming it will commission an independent review into the failings identified by BBC Panorama investigation.

Speaking at the NHS Providers conference last week health secretary Steve Barclay said in response to questions about mental health services:

“Probably one of the NHS England leaders, I meet most frequently is Claire Murdoch in my sort of brief tenure. So there’s a series of meetings there. We’re very focused on mental health, not least in lines of the urgent question last week, and some of the issues that arose in inpatient units…

“One of the things I’ve been talking to Mike Caulfield, quite a bit about is the paucity of data to better sort of identify those issues in terms of those inpatient [units] and we’re looking very closely at that…

“So there’s a lot of work parliament was focused on this last week, I had a series of meetings over the last week on mental health. I’ve commissioned work, as I say, through the relevant minister [in] my department, particularly looking…in terms of the inpatient care units and what’s going on.”

Body worn cameras have been trialed at various NHS trusts in response to violence against workers. Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust launched a three month trial for staff within its emergency department in January.

Earlier this year Camden and Islington NHS Trust were forced to halt the use of CCTV within patients’ bedrooms after female patients and staff complained the constant surveillance was harming survivors of child sex abuse and those who suffered sexual violence as an adult.