Major pharmacy Boots is to sell lateral flow tests for £2.50 in store and £5.99 per test for delivery, as Boris Johnson announces end to free Covid testing.

Following’s the government’s announcements yesterday that free Covid testing would end from 1 April, Boots announced on Tuesday it will launch “affordable” lateral flow device tests in stores and online for people who are asymptomatic.

It said: From tomorrow, customers can purchase a pack of four lateral flow tests for £17, or one test for £5.99, from boots.com, with both options including delivery. This test will offer customers an option to send their results to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to report a negative test, should customers need it.*”

From “early March” the retailer said it will offer lateral flow tests in over 400 stores at £2.50 per test or £12 for a pack of five. These tests will also be available for £4.75 for two tests and four tests at £9.50 online.

Asif Aziz, Director of Healthcare Services at Boots UK, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our Covid testing services even further, with affordable lateral flow testing options for those who still want peace of mind from asymptomatic testing after 1st April.

“While it is great that we are returning to normal and finding a way to live with Covid, we encourage our customers and patients to stay safe and continue to take measures to limit the spread of the virus, especially to those in vulnerable groups.”

The news comes as delivery slots for rapid lateral flow tests on Tuesday ran out. A message on the Government testing portal states: “Sorry, there are no home delivery slots left for rapid lateral flow tests right now.”

It is not the first time the system has been overwhelmed, with previous issues attributed to delivery constraints.