A

new study has concluded that drinking two or more sugary beverages per day increases the chance of developing bowel cancer in women under 50.

A team of researchers in the US examined data collected as part of the Nurses Health Study, which tracks the health and lifestyle choices of nurses and healthcare workers over time, and published their findings in the industry journal Gut.

The study recorded the impact of sugar-sweetened beverages on more than 95,000 women who reported their consumption levels every four years, with 41,000 also supplying data of their sugary drink consumption in adolescence.