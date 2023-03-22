Man who thought he was short for his age finds out brain tumour to blame for height

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A care worker has told how he grew an astonishing 18 inches - after having a brain tumour removed when he was a teenager.

Jamie Connolly just thought he was ‘small for his age’ when he stood 4ft 1inch tall at the age of 16.

However an MRI scan taken after he suffered a seizure while playing a video game revealed he had a tumour in part of his brain responsible for growth.

After repeated surgery to remove the low-grade astrocytoma, a slow growing tumour, Jamie’s height shot up to 5ft 7 inches tall.

Now, aged 35, the mental health worker has spoken for the first time about his treatment to raise awareness about brain tumours.

Jamie, of Rowley Regis, West Mids, said: “I was always little and even when at school I just put it down to being small for my age.

“I never imagined it was because of a brain tumour.

“I later found out the tumour was growing on a part of my brain responsible for important functions, including development and growth.

“Despite multiple surgeries to remove the slow-growing tumour, it has left me with changes in my vision and as a result I have to wear glasses.

“Part of the tumour is still there as removing it all could have left me with paralysis.”

The 35-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour at age 16 (Joseph Walshe SWNS)

Jamie is now monitored with regular scans and is also now supporting Brain Tumour Research’s ‘Wear a Hat Day’ which aims to raise awareness of the illness.

He said: “It’ll be a team effort on the day with my colleagues helping to make the cakes which I will sell whilst wearing a hat, and we have pin badges available to buy.

“I’m also going to offer a drop-in session for people to ask me questions about brain tumours.

“I didn’t know a thing about the disease until I was diagnosed.

“I feel fortunate that my tumour is low-grade and for as long as I can, I will help fly the flag and raise awareness of the disease.”

Mel Tiley, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re grateful to Jamie for sharing his story.

“People can get involved in Wear A Hat Day in so many fun and easy ways, the list really is endless.

“Wear a hat and hold a walk, a party, a quiz night or a bake sale.

“Or get your thinking cap on and come up with something totally unique.”

Jamie was first diagnosed with the tumour in 2004.