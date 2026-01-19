Researchers find breast cancer risk marker linked to physical activity in girls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s long been known that women who are more physically active in their spare time have a lower risk of breast cancer, with those who are the most active having about 20 percent less risk of developing the disease.

Now, researchers at Columbia University have found that how recreationally active women are as girls may be tied to what kind of tissue is in the breast and markers of stress that enhance risk for breast cancer: the most common cancer in women.

Girls who reported getting in at least two hours of such activity in the prior week had an indicator of lower breast density and reduced concentrations of stress markers in their urine, a new study of nearly 200 of Black and Hispanic New Yorkers found.

The findings, based on assessments of girls recruited between 1998 and 2006, follow past research in women showing that higher levels of physical activity were tied to lower breast density, the researchers said.

“Our findings suggest that recreational physical activity is associated with breast tissue composition and stress biomarker changes in adolescent girls, independent of body fat, which could have important implications for breast cancer risk,” Dr. Rebecca Kehm, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, said in a statement.

open image in gallery Increased levels of recreational physical activity during girls’ adolescence may affect health conditions tied to breast cancer, researchers say ( AFP via Getty Images )

The study

The average age of girls included in the study was 16 years old and more than half identified as Hispanic.

The girls reported their own activity levels, and more than half said they had no recreational physical activity in the past week.

Close to three-quarters reported no participation in organized activities, and 66 percent had no participation in unorganized activities.

The girls also gave blood and urine samples and underwent tissue assessments during visits to Columbia.

“We measured biomarkers of stress and chronic inflammation that are widely validated and commonly used in epidemiologic research, enhancing confidence in our findings,” said Dr. Mary Beth Terry, another epidemiology professor, said.

More research is needed to determine how markers in adolescents may become breast cancer risk later in life.

What does breast density have to do with it?

Dense breast tissue is when your breasts have more fibrous and glandular tissue and less fatty tissue. It affects about half of women, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Breast density forms in adolescence, driven by hormones, and is a key indicator of breast cancer risk. Having denser breasts heightens risk for the disease — although it’s not fully understood why.

Having dense breast tissue also makes it harder to see something concerning on a mammogram, but does not increase the risk of dying of breast cancer.

Water content in breasts is an indicator of density, with higher water content indicative of higher density.

The girls who got at least two hours of recreational physical activity in the prior week had lower water content.

open image in gallery Rates of breast cancer are rising in the U.S. and more than 321,000 new cases are expected in 2026 ( Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation )

A rising problem

The findings come as breast cancer rates are rising in the U.S. among adults under the age of 50.

While the number of early cases has ticked up steadily over the past two decades, researchers reported a sudden and unexplained spike in 2016.

In 2000, there were 64 cases per 100,000 people, with rates increasing 0.24 percent each year for the next 16 years. But between 2016 and 2019, there was a 3.76 percent surge, according to doctors at Washington University in St. Louis.

This year, physicians expect nearly more than 321,000 new cases and more than 42,000 deaths in women of all ages.

Women who are Black and Hispanic are disproportionately at younger ages risk, as well, according to Kehm.

“At the same time, Black and Hispanic girls consistently report lower levels of recreational physical activity than their non-Hispanic white peers,” she pointed out.