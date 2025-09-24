Missed appointment linked to increased risk of breast cancer death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women who miss their initial breast cancer screening appointment face a significantly elevated risk of dying from the disease, new research has revealed.

Scientists found that skipping this crucial first check-up increases a woman's lifetime mortality risk from breast cancer by 40 per cent.

The study also indicated that those who miss their first appointment are subsequently less inclined to attend future screenings, exacerbating the potential health risks.

In England, women are routinely invited for breast screening between the ages of 50 and 71, with a first invitation typically sent by age 53.

Latest NHS figures for March 2024 show that 70 per cent of eligible women were up to date with their screenings, meaning nearly one in three had not attended.

Similar programmes operate in Scotland and Wales, where screening is offered to women aged 50 to 70.

open image in gallery Mammograms can often detect breast cancer before a lump can be felt ( Alamy/PA )

Mammograms can detect breast cancer early, often before a lump can be felt, which improves the chances of successful treatment and survival.

In the latest study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), experts including from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden analysed data for nearly half a million women across Sweden.

These women all received their first screening invitation between 1991 and 2020 and were monitored for up to 25 years.

After taking account of a range of social, economic, reproductive, and health-related factors, researchers found that 32 per cent of women did not attend their first mammogram appointment.

These women were also less likely to attend subsequent screenings and were more likely to be diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer than those who were screened.

open image in gallery Women who do not attend their first mammogram appointment are also less likely to attend subsequent screenings ( Getty Images )

Not attending a first screening was also linked with a significantly higher risk of breast cancer death (9.9 deaths per 1,000 women over 25 years compared with seven in those screened).

In contrast, the 25-year breast cancer rate was similar between groups, suggesting that the higher deaths among those not attending a first appointment reflects delayed detection rather than increased incidence of the disease, the team said.

The researchers wrote: “First screening non-participants had a 40 per cent higher breast cancer mortality risk than participants, persisting over 25 years.

“The increased mortality is mainly due to delayed detection of breast cancer.

“First mammography screening could be a crucial time point for prevention of adverse breast cancer outcomes.

“If early screening behaviour is predictive of later stage diagnosis and mortality risk, it could provide a valuable opportunity to identify populations at high risk decades before adverse outcomes occur.”

US researchers wrote a piece to accompany the research. They said “the decision to attend that first appointment is far more than a short-term health check – it is a long-term investment in breast health and survival”.

Claire Rowney, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Despite breast screening being the most effective way to find breast cancer early, when survival is highest, thousands of women in the UK continue to miss out on this vital health check and those who miss their first appointment are much less likely to go in future.

“With a worryingly high number of women in the UK not attending their first breast screening appointment, we urgently need to ensure women are encouraged to get screened, and that screening is easily accessible to all invited.

“That’s why governments across the UK must drive progress towards delivering the 80 per cent uptake target.

“Maximising the number of women attending breast screening will be a game changer in helping to ensure more breast cancers are diagnosed early and more lives are saved from this devastating disease.”