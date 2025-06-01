Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new drug has been found to halt the growth of certain breast cancer tumours, offering hope to patients and delaying the need for chemotherapy - with one professor describing the drug as “a pivotal moment in breast cancer care”.

The Serena-6 trial revealed that camizestrant effectively stops cancer cells from using hormones to fuel their growth. According to scientists, this is the first global study demonstrating that early detection of cancer resistance through blood tests can significantly benefit patients.

The study focused on patients with hormone-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, which accounts for approximately 70 per cent of all cases. Results indicated that patients treated with camizestrant experienced a 56 per cent reduction in cancer progression compared to those receiving standard therapies.

Doctors employed a straightforward blood test to identify changes in the cancer’s DNA, which signal the potential failure of current treatments. Upon detecting these signs, some patients were administered camizestrant, while others continued with their standard treatment.

Those on camizestrant had their cancer stay the same and not get worse for much longer, 16 months on average, compared with about nine months for the others.

The drug was safe for most patients but 1 per cent stopped taking it because of side effects.

More than 3,000 patients from 23 countries took part in the study, which was funded by AstraZeneca and co-led by researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research in London.

open image in gallery Doctors used a simple blood test to spot changes in the cancer’s DNA that show whether current treatments might soon stop working ( PA Wire )

Co-principal investigator Professor Nick Turner, group leader in molecular oncology at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said the drug is “a pivotal moment in breast cancer care”.

Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of The Institute of Cancer Research said: “The results of the Serena-6 trial represent more than a clinical milestone, they represent a transformational shift in how we approach precision medicine.”

About 55,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK every year and 11,500 will die from the disease, The Institute of Cancer Research said.

The Serena-6 trial results were to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago on Sunday.

Dr Catherine Elliott, director of research at Cancer Research UK, said: “This study is a clear example of how blood tests are starting to transform cancer treatment.

“By tracking tiny traces of tumour DNA in the blood, researchers were able to spot early signs of treatment resistance and switch therapies before cancer had a chance to grow.

“It shows how circulating tumour DNA, or ctDNA, could help doctors make smarter, more timely treatment decisions.

“This approach could become an important part of how we personalise care for people with advanced breast cancer.”