Menopause treatment linked to longer survival in breast cancer patients

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A recent study in the U.S. has found that estrogen creams, commonly used to alleviate menopause symptoms, are not only safe for older women diagnosed with breast cancer, but may also correlate with increased survival rates.

The research, which was presented at the ASCO meeting, indicated that postmenopausal breast cancer survivors who used hormone creams experienced a reduced risk of disease progression, recurrence, or death. These findings challenge previous concerns that the creams could stimulate the growth of breast cancer cells that rely on hormones.

Vaginal estrogen creams are frequently used to treat menopause symptoms such as vaginal dryness, discomfort and pain during intercourse. As a result of previous concerns, many breast cancer survivors avoid these treatments.

Researchers reviewed national database records on 18,620 female breast cancer patients aged 65 and older who were diagnosed between 2010-2017, including 800 who used vaginal estrogen creams.

open image in gallery Estrogen creams are often used to treat menopause symptoms ( Getty Images )

After accounting for patients’ race, cancer stage, treatments and other factors, the researchers saw a statistically significant increase in overall survival among patients who used vaginal estrogen.

The cream users also had a significant increase in breast cancer-specific survival, the interval from diagnosis to death from breast cancer.

On average, estrogen cream users had a 47 per cent lower risk of dying from breast cancer and a 44 per cent lower risk of death from any cause during the study period, compared to non-users.

Even in patients whose tumours were known to use hormones for growth, estrogen cream use was associated with a 38 per cent lower risk of death from any cause.

Main symptoms of breast cancer in women NHS Symptoms of breast cancer in women may include: a lump, or swelling in your breast, chest or armpit

a change in the skin of your breast, such as dimpling or redness

a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

nipple discharge (if you are not pregnant or breastfeeding), which may have blood in it

a change in the shape or look of your nipple, such as it turning inwards (inverted nipple) or a rash on it (may look like eczema)

pain in your breast or armpit which does not go away

Estrogen cream users with hormone-positive breast cancer also had a lower risk of death from breast cancer, but that difference was not statistically significant.

Use of the creams for more than seven years appeared to confer an additional survival benefit.

“These findings add to a rising contemporary paradigm shift that local hormone therapy is not associated with increased risk to overall or breast cancer-specific survival, which has important clinical implications,” the researchers said.