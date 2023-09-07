Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bruce Springsteen cancelled all performances he had scheduled for September on Wednesday night, announcing that he needed to take time off from his tour due to symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account, the 73-year-old’s team said he will reschedule all cancelled shows.

“Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 20203, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.,” the statement said. “Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

An added message from Springsteen said: “We’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows…We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support…Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

Peptic ulcer disease occurs when painful ulcers or sores develop in either the lining of the stomach or the duodenum (which is part of the small intestine), per the Cleveland Clinic. Usually, a layer of mucus protects the stomach lining, but if that layer is damaged, ulcers can occur.

These are somewhat common: 10 per cent of people will develop a stomach ulcer. Some people are at an increased risk, including people who frequently use painkillers known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which include Advil and Motrin; people who have liver, kidney, or lung disease; people who regularly drink alcohol; people who smoke; and people with a family history of ulcers. Though it’s rare, people may also develop ulcers from other medications, like steroids, or after having surgery.

Studies suggest there are two main causes of ulcers: a type of bacteria called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and NSAID medications. In the past, it was thought that certain foods caused stomach ulcers. However, there is no conclusive evidence to support that theory.

H. pylori bacteria are very common; about half of the world’s population have an H. pylori infection. Experts believe these bacteria can be transmitted from person-to-person, and that this happens more often during childhood. Not everyone who is infected with H. pylori develops symptoms.

H. pylori can stick to the layer of mucus that is supposed to protect the stomach lining. When this happens, the layer can be broken down. As a result, stomach acid, which helps digest food, can eat into the stomach tissue, causing ulcers. NSAIDS can also wear away at the mucosal layer, causing the same effects.

Symptoms of stomach ulcers include burning pain in the upper or middle stomach at night or in between meals; heartburn; nausea or vomiting; bloating; and pain that temporarily disappears after eating or taking an antacid. In severe cases, people may experience weight loss, black or dark stool caused by bleeding, and severe pain in the abdomen.

Tests aren’t necessarily needed to diagnose stomach ulcers; however, doctors sometimes recommend an endoscopy; an imaging test, such as an x-ray or CT scan; or an H. pylori test to confirm this diagnosis. H. pylori can be detected via a blood, stool, or breath test.

Ulcers may heal on their own, but it’s important to seek treatment if you start experiencing the symptoms. They can lead to major health issues including perforation of the stomach wall, bleeding, and gastric outlet obstruction, which can block the passageway between the stomach and the small intestine.

Many different medications are used to treat ulcers, including proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), histamine receptor blockers (H2 blockers), and antibiotics. Doctors often try to address and treat the underlying cause of the ulcers, such as an H. pylori infection or chronic NSAID use. It usually states several weeks for an ulcer to heal.

Fans applauded Springsteen for putting on three shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, over Labor Day weekend, and wished him well as he recovers. “I admire his tenacity that he carried off the shows at Metlife Stadium. He really killed it on Sunday when I saw him,” one user commented on his Instagram post. Another wrote: “Get better soon! And thanks for a great Jersey show Sunday night.”