C-section deliveries more common than ‘natural’ births for first time
New NHS data revealed 45 per cent of births in England were through Caesareans last year
Births through Caesarean section have overtaken ‘natural’ vaginal births for the first time.
New NHS data revealed 45 per cent of births in England were through Caesareans, 44 per cent were through natural vaginal births and 11 per cent were assisted with instruments such as forceps or ventouse last year.
The data, published on Tuesday, found more than four in 10 Caesareans, also known as C-sections, carried out by NHS England were elective, planned operations.
For women under the age of 30, the most common method of delivery was natural vaginal birth, and for women aged 30 and over, Caesareans were the most common.
Some 59 per cent of births for women aged 40 and over were through C-sections.
The data covers the period from the start of April 2024 to the end of March this year.
In total, there were 542,235 deliveries in NHS England hospitals during this time.
