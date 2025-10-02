US veteran becomes first to get new bionic arm designed by UK firm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A US military veteran who lost her left arm during the war in Iraq has become the first to be fitted with a new rugged bionic arm inspired by the Call Of Duty video game, a British firm has said.

Danielle Green, 45, lost the limb when she was injured by a rocket-propelled grenade while deployed in Baghdad with the US army in 2004.

The recipient of a Purple Heart medal, presented to those wounded or killed in service, said that her new prosthetic arm – produced by Bristol-based Open Bionics – “makes me feel whole”.

Open Bionics, founded in the UK in 2014, now has clinics in the US.

It launched its Hero RGD (Rugged) bionic arm device at a Call Of Duty livestream event in Las Vegas this week, and Ms Green is the first US veteran to be fitted with one.

Open Bionics describes the Hero RGD as “built for the toughest jobs”, with titanium parts and Nylon PA12 plastic, able to carry up to 77lbs (34.9kg) and withstand impacts.

Brushless motors and spring-loaded fingers deliver a secure, powerful grip, while its 0.4-second closing speed makes it the fastest multi-grip bionic hand to date, the firm said.

It is funded by Call Of Duty maker Activision Blizzard’s Call Of Duty Endowment, a non-profit that helps veterans transition into civilian careers.

Open Bionics said the prosthetic “combines military-grade durability with advanced engineering”, and has special covers designed in collaboration with Call Of Duty Endowment to reflect Ms Green’s strength and identity.

Ms Green said: “I love my bionic arm.

“It gives me balance, it makes me feel whole, makes me feel complete.

“As a female combat veteran wearing this arm in public, I know it’s about more than just me.

“Little girls who’ve lost a limb see someone like them moving forward with confidence.

“Their parents see it too, and it creates a ripple effect of awareness and possibility.”

Samantha Payne, co-founder of Open Bionics, said: “When Activision reached out, we saw an opportunity to celebrate a true hero.

“The Hero RGD was built for people who need reliability and strength in every part of their day.

“This technology is designed to keep up with the way veterans live and work.”

Ms Payne said the device “has been years of hard work” and the design “pushes the very boundaries of what is physically possible”.

“The Hero RGD holds all componentry in the palm of the hand, making it the first design ever built to house a battery enabling wireless control and importantly enabling amputees to be able to get it wet without worrying about frying electronics, something that has plagued amputees with bionic hands for a very long time,” she said.

“Using the pioneering USMC-standard wrist connector it also enables amputees to disconnect their bionic hand and clip in a sports attachment in a few clicks.

“At the moment, arm amputees carry multiple arms around during the day to be able to access different activities like the workplace and then the gym.

“Now, you just need one wireless arm and you can use any attachment you like, bionic hand, or sport attachment.

“No more lugging around multiple arms.”

Helene Imperiale, senior director at Call Of Duty Endowment, said: “At the Call of Duty Endowment and Activision, we are proud to support real-life heroes like Danielle Green.

“Partnering with UK based Open Bionics to deliver this groundbreaking Hero RGD prosthetic is a powerful way to honour her service and help other veterans find meaningful careers after their service.”