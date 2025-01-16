Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Young women are now nearly twice as likely to get cancer as young men in the U.S. - but there is no one reason why.

New findings show that incidence rates in women under the age of 50 are now 82 percent higher than their male counterparts to be diangosed with cancer, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society.

The organization noted that the pattern includes increaes lung cancer, which is now higher in women than in men among those younger than 65 years old.

The reason for the increase is multi-faceted. The rate of cancer in young men had declined at the start of the century and has leveled out. Among women, though, it's climbing. Breast and thyroid cancer are two of the leading types of cancer leading the increase in women.

“Breast and thyroid cancer account for almost half of all cancer diagnoses in women younger than 50,” said Rebecca Siegel, lead author of the report and senior scientific director of surveillance research at the American Cancer Society, according to CNN.

Cancer rates are spiking in young women and now they are more likely to be diagnosed than men ( PA Wire )

There have also been changes in screen practices that could be contributing to the results.

“We see for the first time, if you’re a woman under the age of 65, you’re now more likely to develop cancer than men in that same age group,” Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer for the American Cancer Society, told CNN.

“The other thing is, we’re seeing a change in – at the time of cancer diagnosis – the age of which patients develop cancer.”