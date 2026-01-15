The ‘incredible’ nurse who cared for mother and son’s cancers 30 years apart

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother has lauded a dedicated cancer nurse who provided cancer care for both her and her son more than three decades apart.

Stephanie Muirhead, 46, and her 14-year-old son, Andrew, each received vital cancer treatment at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC) hospitals, where they were both looked after by nurse Angela Howat.

In 1990, Mrs Muirhead underwent treatment for a cancerous spinal tumour at Yorkhill Hospital.

Some 33 years later, Andrew was diagnosed with a medulloblastoma brain tumour at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) in Glasgow.

Andrew’s symptoms first appeared in May 2023, and after persisting into the summer holidays, his GP referred him to RHC, where an MRI scan subsequently revealed a mass in his brain.

open image in gallery Ms Muirhead said her family have “made friendships for life”, especially with nurse Angela Howat (middle), who both her (right) and her son Andrew (left) ( Stephanie Muirhead )

His mother explained: “When they started using dye for the scan, I knew something was wrong.

“Soon after, one of Andrew’s neurosurgeons explained that Andrew needed urgent surgery.

“It felt like he was in theatre for an eternity. The neurosurgeon removed most of the tumour but left a thin layer to avoid damaging Andrew’s muscles.

“We were told further treatment would include chemotherapy and proton therapy.”

Andrew’s recovery was challenging and he needed physiotherapy to strengthen his neck, and later required a wheelchair during chemotherapy.

His mother said the chemotherapy “really knocked him out” and that he lost weight and needed help with eating.

She praised the “incredible” hospital staff who had cared for her son – giving a special mention to Angela Howat.

“The place runs like a well-oiled machine. You just keep going and then you look back and realise how amazing everyone has been,” she said.

“We’ve made friendships for life, especially with nurse Angela Howat, who treated us both.

“I was cared for in ward 7A at Yorkhill Hospital by an amazing team of nurses, including Ann Clarkin, Gillian Paton – and Angela.

“Everyone in that ward was amazing. I wish I could name and thank them all!”

Ms Howat, a neuro oncology clinical nurse specialist at NHS GGC, spoke of the “lasting bonds” that form between clinical staff and patients.

“At the beginning of my career, I cared for Stephanie when she was a young girl, supporting her throughout her treatment and rehabilitation,” she said.

“Thirty‑three years later, I had the privilege of stepping into a new role as a neuro‑oncology nurse specialist and caring for her son, Andrew.

open image in gallery Stephanie Muirhead, right, with husband Derek, daughter Alyssa as her son Andrew, who rang the cancer bell at the end of his treatment ( Stephanie Muirhead/PA Wire )

“Andrew received intensive rehabilitation from the physiotherapy, occupational therapy and neuro‑oncology multidisciplinary teams, and has shown remarkable strength, resilience and quiet determination in returning to school and embracing life to the fullest.

“Caring for two generations of the same family has been very emotional and a powerful reminder of the lasting bonds formed with patients and their families during their most vulnerable moments.”

RHC was recently recognised as a Tessa Jowell Centre for Excellence for its outstanding care for children with brain tumours, including its “cohesive, wrap-around support” through each child’s treatment journey.

Roddy O’Kane, who was one of Andrew’s neurosurgeons, reflected on the many different areas of expertise needed to treat children with cancer.

“Children’s cancer care is truly multi-disciplinary, involving nurses, surgeons, oncologists, dietitians, physiotherapists, play specialists, teachers and volunteers,” he explained.

“Andrew’s journey shows the strength of this team and his own remarkable resilience. We’re all proud of him and wish him well for the future.”

In summer 2024 Andrew was told he is currently cancer-free and he will continue to have regular scans to monitor it.

His mother has been cancer-free since finishing her own treatment in July 1990 and has annual checks at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

Mrs Muirhead said before Andrew’s surgery she promised to get him a gift once it was all over.

“He asked for a dog and now Benny is part of our family,” she said.

Andrew was also nominated by his community nurses for a Dream Flight trip to Florida, where he visited Disneyland and Universal Studios.

His mother said: “We couldn’t believe it when the charity accepted. He had the time of his life.”