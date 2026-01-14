How ‘delay after delay’ at Essex hospital led to early death of cancer patient

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A grieving son has spoken out after his mother faced "delay after delay" at an NHS hospital where only half of cancer patients begin treatment within the target two-month window.

England’s health ombudsman has now ordered Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust to issue an apology to the family of the 67-year-old woman, identified only as Mrs S.

The retired history teacher and mother-of-two, from Chelmsford, Essex, passed away in 2023.

Mrs S, who was actively involved in her local community through volunteering, singing in choirs and playing tennis, first consulted her GP in January 2023 due to uncomfortable abdominal bloating and was referred to the trust.

Despite her initial referral, Mrs S underwent a CT scan on 16 February, a biopsy on 15 March, and finally received a diagnosis of ovarian cancer on 21 March.

She was informed that while the cancer was terminal, chemotherapy might offer an extension to her life.

Treatment was scheduled to begin a month later but due to delays in diagnosis and treatment, she was no longer well enough to have the treatment, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) said.

open image in gallery Mrs S’s diagnosis took 49 days and her treatment did not start for 81 days after the referral ( Getty Images )

The PHSO said that if the trust had been meeting waiting time standards, she would have begun treatment on April 3, when she was well enough to receive chemotherapy.

It highlighted how Mrs S’s diagnosis took 49 days and her treatment did not start for 81 days after the referral.

NHS England targets at the time were for cancer to be diagnosed within 28 days of referral and treatment to begin within 62 days, the PHSO said.

The ombudsman said that after Mrs S’s son complained about his mother’s treatment, the hospital trust said that it had improved its performance on cancer wait times, but performance against its treatment targets had declined.

In February 2023, some 47.6 per cent of cancer patients were treated within 62 days and figures suggested that by July 2025, this figure had dropped to 46.1 per cent.

The equivalent figure for October 2025 – the latest data available – was 47.1 per cent.

The PHSO concluded that failings by the trust caused distress to Mrs S and her family.

It recommended a review into waiting times, along with other improvements, and told the trust to apologise to the family.

Mrs S’s son, a 31-year-old chartered surveyor, said: “I had trust in the NHS, so whenever they told us things like scans would happen, we believed them. But it was just delay after delay.

“My mother and I kept asking questions and for updates but never got anywhere and the whole situation was just confusing and frustrating.

“After we finally had the diagnosis, we were almost relieved and we expected treatment to start straight away. But again, it took too long to confirm the chemotherapy date.”

open image in gallery The PHSO concluded that failings by the trust caused distress to Mrs S and her family ( PA )

He said he still had “nightmares” about his mother being unsafely discharged from hospital without support in the days leading up to her death.

He said: “If she had received the care she should have had, then her quality of life would have improved and we may have had more time together.”

PHSO Paula Sussex said: “In this case, we recommended that the trust should investigate its performance against national targets and make a robust plan for how it will improve.

“The trust has committed to carrying out this work and will be rolling out new technology to help it allocate resources more efficiently and increase capacity for cancer appointments.

“While this will sadly not change what happened in this case, it highlights how one complaint can make a difference.

“Because of this investigation, other patients and families should experience wait times that are in line with national guidance.”

Dawn Scrafield, chief executive of Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We know that waiting for cancer diagnosis and treatment is a worrying time and we offer sincere apologies to Mrs S’s family for the delay in her treatment.

“Demand has increased, and we are reviewing how we manage the need for more diagnostic services.

“We have begun an integrated improvement plan, working with our health and care system partners to speed up treatment times and get patients to the right place at the right time.

“Cancer care is one of our key priorities, and we can already see our wait times reducing in some cancers as we deliver extra clinics and theatre scheduling.”