Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise are more effective at reducing cancer risk than either practice alone, according to a new study funded by the World Cancer Research Fund.

The groundbreaking research, involving more than 315,000 participants, is the first to examine the combined impact of these lifestyle factors on cancer prevention.

The study compared individuals who met World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for both waist circumference (less than 88cm for women and 102cm for men) and exercise levels against those who did not.

WHO recommends 150 to 300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise, 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise, or an equivalent combination of weekly moderate and vigorous-intensity aerobic activity.

Examples of moderate activity include very brisk walking (4mph or faster), heavy cleaning such as washing windows or fast mopping, cycling at 10-12mph, or badminton.

Vigorous activity examples include hiking, jogging at 6mph or faster, shovelling, fast cycling, a football game, basketball or tennis.

open image in gallery Hiking is an example of a vigorous activity ( Getty/iStock )

During an average follow-up of 11 years, almost 30,000 people in the study developed cancer.

Researchers found that people not meeting the WHO guideline on waist circumference had an 11 per cent increased cancer risk, even when they exercised enough.

Similarly, people not achieving the guidelines for exercise had a 4 per cent increased risk of cancer, even if they were lean around the waist.

Not keeping to either guideline increased people’s risk of cancer by 15 per cent.

Previous studies have shown that exercise and a healthy diet full of fruit and vegetables cuts the risk of cancer.

Writing in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the team said: “Adherence to both WHO guidelines for waist circumference and physical activity is essential for cancer prevention; meeting just one of these guidelines is insufficient.”

Dr Helen Croker, assistant director of research and policy at the World Cancer Research Fund, said: “These findings underscore the importance of a holistic lifestyle approach instead of focusing on a single factor to reduce cancer risk.

“Maintaining a healthy weight and, in particular, having a waist circumference within the recommended level and being physically active, along with eating a healthy diet, are all crucial steps to reduce cancer risk.

“People can start by making small, sustainable changes like incorporating regular movement into daily routines or choosing healthier food options.

“These gradual adjustments can add up to a big difference over time.”

Lead researcher, Professor Michael Leitzmann, from the University of Regensburg in Germany, said: “We’re excited about the insights we’ve uncovered regarding the interplay between waist circumference and physical activity in reducing cancer risk.

“Our findings highlight the value of addressing multiple factors together, showing that both maintaining a recommended waist size and being physically active are critical for cancer prevention.

“This research reinforces the importance of practical, achievable lifestyle changes that can have a meaningful impact on health over time.”

A separate WHO report has said people are at increased risk of metabolic complications such as type 2 diabetes if their waist circumference is higher than 80cm (31ins) for women and 94cm (37ins) for men, while the increase was “substantial” if over 88cm and 102cm respectively.

It comes as Cancer Research UK said it and its partners were committing £10 million to create new tools using AI and analytics to improve early cancer detection and prevention.

It said doctors could soon be able to predict an individual’s chances of getting cancer and offer personalised help, thanks to the five-year Cancer Data-Driven Detection programme.

This could lead to the NHS offering more frequent cancer screening, or screening at a younger age, to those at higher risk, whilst those at lower risk could be spared unnecessary tests.

People identified as higher risk could also be sent for cancer testing more quickly, the charity said.

The programme aims to access and link data from different sources – including health records, genomics, family history, demographics and behavioural data – to develop advanced statistical models that help scientists accurately predict who is most likely to get cancer.

AI will analyse the data and could calculate an individual’s risk of cancer throughout their lifetime.

The programme’s director, Professor Antonis Antoniou from the University of Cambridge, said: “By understanding individual cancer risks, people can take proactive steps to stop cancer before it gets worse or even begins in the first place.”