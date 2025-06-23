Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of individuals currently monitored for food pipe cancer could be spared invasive diagnostic procedures thanks to a groundbreaking "sponge on a string" test, new research suggests. A study published in The Lancet medical journal indicates that this less invasive method could replace traditional endoscopies for more than half of patients with Barrett’s oesophagus, a condition where stomach acid damages the lining of the food pipe, potentially leading to oesophageal cancer.

Currently, the NHS offers regular monitoring for Barrett’s oesophagus every two to five years, involving an endoscopy where a camera-equipped tube is passed into the oesophagus. This procedure, while effective, is invasive and can be uncomfortable for patients.

However, researchers believe a new, less invasive capsule sponge test could offer a viable alternative for many. Already in use in some NHS hospitals for diagnosis, the test involves a patient swallowing a capsule attached to a string. Once swallowed, the capsule dissolves in the stomach, leaving a small sponge. After a few minutes, NHS staff pull the sponge back out via the string, collecting cells from the oesophageal lining for analysis.

The new Lancet study, funded by Cancer Research UK, NHS England Cancer Alliance, and Innovate UK, involved 910 participants across 13 UK hospitals. The findings revealed that approximately 15 per cent of patients were identified as being at high risk of developing cancer, while a significant 54 per cent were classified as low risk.

The study's authors concluded that the capsule sponge could effectively monitor patients with low-risk Barrett’s oesophagus, replacing the need for regular endoscopies. Crucially, the test could be administered by nurses in GP practices, making it more accessible.

Professor Peter Sasieni from Cancer Research UK’s cancer prevention trials unit at Queen Mary University of London commented: "Our findings suggest that the capsule sponge could help stratify patients with Barrett’s oesophagus by risk and that half of them will fall into the low-risk group. Given that the risk of these individuals progressing to dysplasia (abnormal cells) and then to oesophageal cancer is so low, it should be safe to replace their usual endoscopy with the capsule sponge."

Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald from Cambridge added: "We are very excited by these results, which could lead to a test that is much more accessible and less operator dependent to improve standards for monitoring for patients with Barrett’s across the NHS and beyond."

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, also remarked on the breakthrough: "Survival rates for oesophageal cancer have remained unacceptably low for decades, with fewer than 20% of patients surviving for five or more years after diagnosis. Early detection is vital if we are to change this grim statistic."

Ms Mitchell hailed the capsule sponge as "one of the most promising breakthroughs in early detection we have seen to date," adding that these new findings bring us closer to transforming diagnosis and treatment. She concluded: "If adopted widely, this innovative approach could spare significant numbers of people from discomfort and invasive endoscopies. By bringing this more accessible alternative into community care, we have the potential to save more lives."