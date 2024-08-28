Scientists working on cancer vaccine that uses immune system’s ‘killer’ cells

Support truly

Scientists are working on a “breakthrough” cancer vaccine after discovering how the body’s immune system targets cells devastated by the disease.

A study led by researchers from the University of Southampton found the body’s natural “killer” cells – from the immune system which protects against disease and infections – instinctively recognise and attack a protein that drives cancer growth.

The scientists believe that by using this protein – XPO1 – they may be able to activate more killer cells to destroy the disease, paving the way for new and less invasive forms of cancer treatment.

Professor of hepatology Salim Khakoo, from Southampton and lead author of the study published in the Science Advances journal, said it was previously believed killer cells attack cancer cells in a random manner.

He said: “Our findings actually show how our body’s immune system recognises and attacks these cancer cells.

“Killer cells are an emerging form of immunotherapy that shows huge promise.

“They don’t attack healthy tissue in the way chemotherapy and other immunotherapies do, so are safer and have less side-effects than traditional forms of cancer treatment.”

He said the XPO1 protein is essential for normal cell function but in many cancers it becomes overactive and allows malignant cells to multiply unchecked.

The scientists found a peptide – short chains of amino acids – derived from the XPO1 protein attracted the natural killer cells which triggers the body’s immune response against the cancerous cells.

Prof Khakoo added: “Patients with cancer who had both active killer cells and high levels of XPO1 had significantly better survival rates.

“This holds true for a range of cancers including those with higher rates of death such as liver cancer, which has an average survival rate of only 18 months.

“As well as liver cancer, killer cell treatment in the future could be used to treat head and neck cancers, endometrial, bladder or breast cancer.”

A University of Southampton spokesman said previous studies had linked natural killer cells to the body’s protection against cancer, but the latest study is the first of its kind to highlight a viable technique of activating killer cells by targeting the XPO1 protein to fight the disease.

Co-author Professor Ralf Schittenhelm, from Monash University in Australia, said the discovery could change the course of immunotherapy.

He said: “We hope it could lead to personalised cancer treatment, especially in cases where traditional therapies have failed.

“The potential to develop targeted therapies that utilise the body’s own immune system is incredibly exciting.”

The Southampton spokesman added: “The scientific team at Southampton are now working on the development of the world’s first vaccine that uses natural killer cells to fight cancer.”