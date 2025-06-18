The one thing this cardiologist adds to nearly every meal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Want to keep your heart healthy?

Cardiologists say to eat more leafy greens.

“Leafy greens are particularly beneficial for cardiovascular health given their dietary nitrate content, which can improve the elasticity of the vessels by supporting nitric oxide production,” Dr. Christopher Davis, chief cardiologist at humann, told Parade on Wednesday. “Nitric oxide relaxes blood vessels, supports healthy blood pressure, improves circulation and protects against arterial stiffness.”

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. But, past research has found that people who ate the most nitrate-rich vegetables – and leafy greens, in particular – slashed their risk of cardiovascular disease by 12 percent.

open image in gallery Looking to safeguard your heart health? Cardiologists have a particular group of foods they recommend ( Getty Images )

Notably, some leafy greens have been identified as more nutrient-packed than others, such as bok choy, kale, and spinach are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Spinach has fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, potassium, and folate, Dr. Deepak Vivek, a cardiologist at Orlando Health, pointed out to Parade.

“Spinach supports cardiovascular health in many ways, including improving insulin sensitivity and reducing oxidative stress,” he explained.

Vitamin K helps to keep arteries healthy and promotes healthy blood clotting, according to the NJ Cardiovascular Institute. Iron is important for the production of red blood cells. Vitamin E meanwhile helps to protect the body from unstable oxygen molecules that can result in heart disease and other health issues.

In general, vegetables have been identified as the top foods for heart health, Mayo Clinic says.

Still, while the American Heart Association advises that people consume a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, most Americans don’t eat enough.

open image in gallery The majority of Americans don’t get enough vegetables. Just a cup of leafy greens a day can help protect heart health ( AFP via Getty Images )

The current recommendation depends on your gender, height, weight, physical activity, and other health factors. Men generally need a cup more than women.

People who ate five servings of fruits or vegetables each day were found to have a lower risk of death from heart disease or stroke, cancer, respiratory disease, and death from any cause.

Just a cup of leafy greens a day may make an impact, a 2021 study from Danish researchers found.

But, beware just focusing on the “best” vegetables to improve heart health, Tara Schmidt, lead registered dietitian with the Mayo Clinic Diet, warned.

“By fixating on just a few vegetables, you may end up omitting many other good options,” she cautioned.