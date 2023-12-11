Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health leaders have warned Rishi Sunak that “perverse” new visa rules will prove disastrous for the care sector, The Independent can reveal.

Changes to visas for care workers, which block their right to bring family members to the UK, will be a “seismic step backwards” for the NHS and social care, the coalition told the prime minister in a letter.

The government announced the tough new immigration rules on Monday, which it says will reduce the number of people able to move to the UK by hundreds of thousands each year.

But the new rules will mean care workers from overseas, who do not work for the NHS, will no longer be able to bring dependent relatives with them to Britain.

In a letter, seen by The Independent, from the Cavendish Group – which includes NHS Confederation, NHS Employers, the British Medical Association, Independent Healthcare Providers Network and National Care Association – Mr Sunak was warned that the crackdown would prove “disastrous.”

The warning, sent on Friday, said: “We are profoundly concerned that the government’s other changes to the Health and Care Visa risk taking us a seismic step backwards. As you know, the social care and health workforce would not be able to function without its international colleagues.

“To assume therefore that care workers would work in the UK without their dependants will be disastrous to our services and make the UK a less attractive place for much-needed social care staff weighing up where they might choose to work.”

The letter also warned: “With the NHS being exempt from changes to the Health and Care Visa, there is also a danger that this new policy will perversely increase competition between social care and health on international recruitment”

In February 2022 the government implemented a recommendation by the Migration Advisory Committee to include care workers on the shortage occupation list.

The Cavendish Group said this had led to some improvements in the adult social care workforce which currently has a 9.9 per cent vacancy gap.

According to data, between March 2022 and March 2023, an estimated 70,000 people arrived in the UK and started to work in the care industry.

However, Skills for Care, which collects data on the UK’s adult social care workforce, warned the county will need 25 per cent more workers, 440,000, to meet demand by 2035.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive for NHS Employers, told The Independent the new “high risk” policy from the government was announced without any consultation with the health and care leaders impacted by it.

The Cavendish Group has called on the government to share evidence it has seen on the likely impact the new policy will have on social care staffing shortages and waiting times in the NHS.

The Home Office, Department for Health and Social Care and Cabinet Office were approached for comment.