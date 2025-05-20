What the heck is ‘carrotmaxxing’? This TikTok trend could land you in the ER

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eating carrots is a nutritious way to help maintain good eyesight and strengthen immune, digestive and heart health - and has become a new TikTok fad.

However, some social media users warn that eating too many could come with dangerous consequences.

The TikTok “looksmaxxers” call it “carrotmaxxing,” telling followers to eat at least one carrot a day to make their skin tanner and glowing. Looksmaxxing focuses on maximizing one’s physical appearance. Others warn that it caused them doctor’s visits.

Here is what you need to know about “carrotmaxxing” and its impacts:

Carrotmaxxing leads to a condition called carotenemia

Eating a lot of carrots can lead to a medical condition that causes the skin to turn a yellowish-orange hue. Known as carotenemia, it occurs following excessive ingestion of foods rich in beta-carotene. Beta-carotene is a type of carotenoid, which are pigments that give fruits and vegetables their colors.

In humans, it can be caused by the accumulation of the pigment faster than the liver can take care of it. So, the pigment starts showing up in the skin.

Carotenemia can also be associated with hyperlipidemia, which is commonly known as high cholesterol.

open image in gallery What is “carrotmaxxing”? The social media trend to turn your skin orange could come with some unintended effects ( Getty Images/iStock )

It can be dangerous if you’re not eating just carrots

While carotenemia is mostly harmless and can be reversed, one X user has claimed that carrotmaxxing had sent her to the emergency room.

She opted to eat canned, sliced carrots over raw carrots. She ate six full cans a day, coming out to 5,250 milligrams of salt. That’s more than twice the recommended daily amount of sodium. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, with an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 milligrams per day for most adults.

“I already had heart problems, so all the sodium in the carrots kinda took me out and I went into mild organ failure,” said @SydneyPacce. “I’m doing much better now though!”

Canned vegetables can be handy and nutritious ingredients in your cooking, but many can be high in salt. Eating too much sodium can raise your blood pressure, potentially leading to heart conditions.

“It's also highly likely that some patients are more salt-sensitive than others. Thus, directing salt restriction to those most vulnerable might be better than a one-size-fits-all approach,” Harvard Medical School physicians advise.

Notably, while people can overdose on vitamin A, it’s not possible to get an overdose when eating carrots.

“Since they are known for benefiting eye health and vision, carrots are thought to be loaded with vitamin A, but they actually don’t have any vitamin A in its active form, explained Rosy Rojas, a dietetic intern at Tufts’ Frances Stern Nutrition Center. “Instead, carrots are filled with carotenoids, mainly beta-carotene, that can be converted to active vitamin A. Our body is able to regulate this conversion, so toxicity is not an issue...”

open image in gallery Eating carrots comes with tons of health benefits and it can protect the immune system ( Getty Images/iStock )

Eating carrots comes with a ton of benefits

They’re high in fiber, which is essential to our digestive health. They contain immune- and heart-guarding antioxidants. They also have vitamin K and calcium, which are essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. High in vitamin A, they’re critical for our ability to see.

Eating carrots can help adults get their recommended intake of vegetables. Only about one in 10 American adults eat the recommended amount every day, and research has shown that eating three servings of baby carrots a week can give people a significant boost of their nutrients.