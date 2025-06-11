NHS makes major change to cervical cancer screenings for younger women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women aged 25 to 49 who test negative for human papillomavirus (HPV) will be invited to cervical screening every five years instead of every three, under new NHS guidelines.

The change, set to take effect next month in England, follows recommendations from the UK National Screening Committee.

According to analysis from King’s College London, extending the screening interval to five years for HPV-negative women is just as safe as the current three-year interval, with a similar rate of cancer detection.

HPV is a sexually transmitted group of viruses, with around 13 high-risk types known to cause almost all cases of cervical cancer. Most people with HPV don't experience any symptoms.

Women who test positive for HPV, or have a history of the virus, will continue to be invited for more frequent screenings to monitor the virus and check for any changes to cells in the cervix.

In a written statement to Parliament, health minister Ashley Dalton said the new change “increases the opportunities to test and recall women and people with a cervix who have HPV, while extending the cervical screening intervals from three to five years in England for individuals who have a negative HPV test.

“This will bring England’s cervical screening intervals in line with those of Wales and Scotland.”

open image in gallery The changes mean that, from next month, women aged 25 to 49 in England who are negative for human papillomavirus (HPV) will receive screening invites every five years ( PA )

She said the NHS screening programme in England provides all women between the ages of 25 and 64 “with the opportunity to be screened routinely to detect HPV infection or cervical abnormalities at an early, more treatable stage”.

She added: “The aim of the programme is to reduce the number of women who develop invasive cervical cancer and reduce the number who die from it.”

Ms Dalton said testing negative for HPV means the chances of developing cancer within five years are very small, as it can take around 10 years or more from the time HPV is detected to developing cervical cancer.

She added: “Those who test positive for HPV are already being followed up with yearly testing.

“This is important to ensure that individuals are monitored for any early signs of cervical abnormalities and provided the necessary treatment.”

Experts have been concerned about falling numbers of women under 50 attending cervical screening, with around a third in England not taking up their invitations.

Dr Sue Mann, NHS national clinical director for women’s health, said: “Taking a more personalised approach to cervical screening will help ensure everyone eligible can make the most of these life-saving services, while sparing women appointments that they don’t need.

“The NHS is following robust evidence on how often women need to be safely screened, and by putting invitations and reminders straight in women’s pockets on their phones, we’re making it easier than ever to take up screening appointments.

open image in gallery Testing negative for HPV means the chances of developing cancer within five years are very small, as it can take around 10 years or more from the time HPV is detected to developing cervical cancer. ( Getty Images )

“Make sure you come forward for your screening when you’re invited, even if it was weeks, months or years ago. If you think you are due but have not yet had an invitation, speak to your GP practice.”

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “We welcome this change to cervical screening in England, which is the result of years of vital research to make screening more effective and has shown it is safe to extend the time between tests.

“Screening, alongside the roll out of the HPV vaccine – which Cancer Research UK scientists helped develop – have seen cervical cancer rates drop by around a quarter since the early 1990s, and we look forward to even more progress.

“If you notice any unusual changes for you, do not wait for a screening invitation – speak to your doctor.”

Athena Lamnisos, chief executive of the Eve Appeal, said: “We want every eligible person to feel empowered to attend a vaccination and cervical screening appointment when they are invited so we can achieve the brilliant ambition of eliminating cervical cancer.”