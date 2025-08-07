What risk does chikungunya pose to the UK after virus outbreak in China?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cases of a mosquito-borne viral disease have spiked in China this month as the country imposes Covid-era regulations in the most affected areas.

There have been nearly 8,000 cases of chikungunya in under a month, focused largely in Foshan city and Guangdong region. The rapid rise in cases has prompted fears of a wider outbreak, despite the strict measures put in place by Chinese authorities.

There is also a rising number of imported chikungunya cases in Europe. According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) here have been 48 cases reported in France since 1 May, alongside two in Italy.

Since the beginning of 2025, 240,000 cases and 90 deaths related to chikungunya virus disease have been reported in 16 countries across the globe.

In China, authorities have imposed strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus, drawing comparisons to its approach to the Covid pandemic.

New rules have seen patients required to stay within quarantine zones inside hospitals, while soldiers wearing masks have been deployed to spray insecticides in public places to exterminate mosquitoes.

In the UK, there were 26 infections detected in travellers returning to the country from other locations between January and March this year. The risk in this country remains low, but the UK Health Security Agency is urging people to take precautions when travelling.

Hilary Kirkbride, head of travel health at UK Health Security Agency, said: “There is continued transmission of chikungunya globally and we continue to see infections in travellers returning to the UK.

“It is essential to take precautions against mosquito-borne infections such as chikungunya while travelling abroad. Simple steps, such as using insect repellent, covering exposed skin and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, can effectively reduce the risk.

“Before you travel, check the TravelHealthPro website for the latest health advice on your destination. A chikungunya vaccine may also considered for those travelling to higher risk regions.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the virus:

What is chikungunya virus disease?

Chikungunya virus disease is a mosquito-borne disease that is widely found in tropical and subtropical regions. It is only spread to humans by a bite from an infected mosquito, and cannot be passed between humans.

The 240,000 cases detected in 2025 so far have been found in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Brazil has the most cases, with over 185,553, followed by Bolivia (4,721) and Argentina (2,836).

Two French islands off the east coast of Africa, La Réunion and Mayotte, are also experiencing ongoing outbreaks of the disease, with over 55,000 cases combined as of July 2025.

The virus was first detected in Tanzania in 1952, after which it spread to other countries in sub-Saharan Africa and South East Asia.

It has been reported in 119 countries across the globe to date.

What are the symptoms of chikungunya?

Most people will develop symptoms of chikungunya within three to seven days of being bitten by an infected mosquito.

One of the most pronounced symptoms is joint pain, which can be severe in some cases. Other symptoms include fever, rash, headache, muscle pain and swollen joints.

In most cases, an infected individual will feel better within a week. However, severe cases can see joint pain persist for months or even years.

Those most at risk from severe symptoms include newborns, older people, and those with underlying health conditions. Deaths from the disease are rare.