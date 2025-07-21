New tool can predict which children are likely to become obese

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have developed a new tool which can predict a child’s risk of becoming obese in adulthood.

The test could help to identify children and adolescents who could benefit from targeted preventative strategies, like diet and exercise, at a younger age.

The new test, which analyses DNA from a blood sample, is thought to be twice as effective at predicting obesity as the previous best test.

As well as identifying children at risk of obesity, it can also predict how well obese adults will respond to targeted weight loss programmes.

“What makes the score so powerful is its ability to predict, before the age of five, whether a child is likely to develop obesity in adulthood, well before other risk factors start to shape their weight later in childhood. Intervening at this point can have a huge impact,” said Assistant Professor Roelof Smit from the University of Copenhagen and lead author of the research published in Nature Medicine.

The World Obesity Federation expects more than half the global population to become overweight or obese by 2035.

open image in gallery Scientists from across the globe have used data from more than five million people to create a genetic test called a polygenic risk score to predict obesity ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In England, almost 65 per cent of adults over the age of 18 are overweight or obese, while around one in eight children aged between two and 10 in England are obese, according to the NHS.

Although there are ways of tackling obesity, such as through diet, exercise, surgery and medication, these options are not always available and do not work for everyone.

Research for the study involved a collaboration with the consumer genetics and research company 23andMe, and the contributions of more than 600 scientists from 500 institutions globally. Traits such as human height and body mass index were noted and gathered in the data.

Subtle variations in our genetics can impact our health, including the likelihood of developing obesity and even our appetite, experts say.

open image in gallery Scientists drew on the genetic data of more than five million people – the largest and most diverse genetic dataset ever ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A polygenic risk score is like a calculator that combines the effects of the different risk variants that a person carries and provides an overall score.

To create the score, the scientists drew on the genetic data of more than five million people – the largest and most diverse genetic dataset ever. They then tested the new risk score for obesity on datasets of the physical and genetic characteristics of more than 500,000 people.

"This new polygenic score is a dramatic improvement in predictive power and a leap forward in the genetic prediction of obesity risk, which brings us much closer to clinically useful genetic testing," said Professor Ruth Loos from CBMR at the University of Copenhagen.

It assessed the relationship between a person’s genetic risk of obesity and the impact of lifestyle interventions, such as diet and exercise.

Scientists found that those with a higher genetic risk of obesity were more responsive to interventions, but they also gained weight quickly once those interventions ended.

However, the new test does have its limitations. Despite drawing on the genetics of the global population, it was far better at predicting obesity in people with European ancestry than in people with African ancestry.